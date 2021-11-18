IBM announced “Eagle,” the world’s fastest quantum processor, with a speed unbeatable by any traditional computer today.

Within the framework of IBM Quantum Summit 2021, IBM presented Eagle, the most powerful quantum processor in the world. With 127 quantum bits (qubits) it promises to vastly exceed the processing power of traditional computers.

Until now, the fastest quantum processor in the world was the Jiuzhang 2.0 from China with a power of 113 qubits. There was also the Bristlecone from Google with 72 qubits and the Hummingbird from IBM with 65 qubits. The 127 qubits of Eagle They leave behind any quantum processor and represent a huge leap to exceed the processing speed of the processors used in traditional computers. However, what does this power measured in qubits mean?

What does the power in qubits of quantum processors mean?

Computers with quantum processors are so named because they draw on the world of quantum physics to increase the computing power in data processing. A classical computer stores and processes data in bits that are represented by a zero or a one. On the contrary, and because their code is non-binary, quantum processors, in addition to presenting a state of “zero” or “one”, can also be superimposed on both at the same time. In this way, they achieve a power that is measured in the number of qubits.

The entrails of the Eagle from IBM They incorporate a single-layer architecture, which the technology company says reduces error rates. On the other hand, it is presented as the first processor with a power beyond the reach of “traditional supercomputers”, a milestone that IBM calls “quantum advantage”. In fact, IBM declares that recreating one of the states of Eagle in a traditional computer it would require more classical bits than the total number of atoms in each person on Earth.

What if Eagle represented a huge leap in terms of data processing, the company announced that in 2022 it plans to launch Quantum odyssey 433 qubits and Quantum condor of 1,121 qubits in 2023.

