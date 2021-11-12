Iberian ham wants to conquer the palate of 10 million Mexicans

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the consumption habits of Mexicans and deli meats were one of the categories that experienced good growth in 2020, 18% specifically, which opens the door for international markets to want to enter the country.

Iberian ham, one of the iconic dishes of Spain created at the end of the 19th century, seeks to be adopted in the daily consumption of Mexicans, with the aim of attracting 10 million potential consumers in the next three years.

“In the first campaign we had, because we have been in Mexico for three years, we presented an increase in sales of around 20% and in the year of the pandemic it fell by around 15%. What we want to do is that in the next three years in Mexico we can reinforce the numbers and we aim to grow to 40% of Iberian ham by 2023“, Explained Antonio Prieto, president of the Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI), in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

This culinary fusion effort between Spain and Mexico is promoted by ASICI through the campaign “Iberian Hams of Spain, Ambassadors of Europe in the World”, and aims to reach 300 million consumers in the next three years. world.

Currently, the main markets that consume Iberian ham are Spain, France, the United States, China and Mexico.

“In 2020, as there was a total closure, this had an impact on the sale of the product by at least 15%, however, outside Europe, Mexico continues to be the third most important market ahead of countries like Japan and Australia“Added Prieto.

Photo: Courtesy ASICI.

Iberian ham is divided into different categories according to the breed percentage: 100% Iberian when the mother and father are 100% Iberian, 75% Iberian when the mother is 100% Iberian and the father 50% Iberian and finally, 30% Iberian when the mother is 100% Iberian and the father is a Duroc breed.

Likewise, the type of food that the animal receives is, together with the breed, one of the two main criteria used to classify Iberian hams: some are fed by acorns and pasture during their fattening stage, others for field bait such as cereals, legumes and other natural resources of the field.

Under these breed and food standards, ASICI intends to offer four prices depending on the different times of consumption, in addition to integrating this type of protein at breakfast or dinner.

“We are making it much more affordable, that is why there are four categories of Iberian ham depending on the diet and the production process they have had; they will have different prices and that will make the consumer has access to different moments: there will be more everyday ones, where you can buy from a certain category or events where it will be more powerful and buy the highest category, “said Prieto.

Regarding the sodium content present in Iberian ham, the expert explained that it is necessary to understand that the sodium added is not an additive, but is used during the first days to remove the water from the ham and at no other time years of healing are added again.

“In the Mexican market there is potential because the country has an important, young population, 40% medium-high purchasing power. It is a country that knows our culture and the product; It has a significant consumption of Iberian pigs ”, explained the union leader.

For his part, the Spanish chef Mario Sandoval, from the Coque de Madrid restaurant, which has two Michelin stars, said that although the incorporation of Iberian ham into the Mexican diet is a challenge, they are two sister cultures.

“The gastronomic Mexican culture and the Spanish culture are two ancient cultures with a lot of history where there has been a merger from the start. There is admiration for both parties and, in the end, respect stems from the admiration of the product and the cuisine, in this case of the Iberian ham and can open a door to the quality food consumed in Mexico ”, declared the chef.

Chef Mario Sandoval (Spain) and Chef Carlos Gaytá (Mexico). Photo: Courtesy ASICI.

In that sense, Carlos Gaytá, chef of the Tzuco and Ha ‘restaurants, and who won a Michelin star at the Mexique restaurant in Chicago, assured that it is necessary to show Mexicans the unique flavor of Iberian ham to later adopt its consumption alone or in other dishes.

“Leaving a traditional meal and being able to take my food or meaning to a different one has cost me a lot, once you dedicate time to it and people can finally try it, because the more people have tried something the different the acceptance. It will be more of an education task than anything else, ”he assured.

Meanwhile, Jesús Pérez, ASICI Communication Director, reiterated that the production of Iberian ham is a process that takes up to seven years from the moment the animal is born, until it is prepared and sold.

“It is a very special product and with an indescribable flavor, thanks to the efforts of the sector today they can find the product with different categories and prices for different moments of consumption. You can eat Iberian ham at any time of the day in Spain and Mexico“, Pérez concluded.

