Ibai’s new mansion triumphs among the most viewed on YouTube in Spain in 2021: this is the complete list

After an unusual year 2020, in 2021 we have been recovering normality in the viewing of content on the Internet, and the most watched in 2021 on YouTube testifies to this. As always around this time, the video platform has published the most successful content, dividing between musical and non-musical content.

If the year has been characterized by something, it is by an incredible growth in popularity of Ibai’s figure on Twitch, but On YouTube he has also triumphed with content such as the ‘house tour’ of his new mansion. As of today, that video has more than 8 million views. The surprise, however, is in second place, as it is a painting video.

Ibai, La Resistencia and a return to the past with ‘Here there is no one who lives’

MY NEW MANSION 2021 | HOUSE TOUR IBAI LLANOS – Ibai

How to Draw a Couple Walking in the Rain / Red Acrylic Painting – Jay Lee Painting

THE RESISTANCE – Interview with Omar Montes | #LaResistencia 02.04.2021 – The Resistance in Movistar +

No one lives here – S5 Chapter 1: Once upon an extradition | Full Chapter – ATRESplayer Premium

RUBIUS PUNTUA YOUR SETUPS – elrubiusOMG

Pablo Díaz wins 1,828,000 euros in? El Rosco? of? Pasapalabra? – Antenna 3

MOMENTAZO – We put a face to Siri’s voice in ‘Your face sounds backwards to me’ – Hormigas – El Hormiguero – El Hormiguero

Legen Sie einfach ein Ei in eine Tomato und Sie werden begeistert sein! – Fru? Hstu? Cksrezept # 35 – viele Rezepte

The baby does not understand anything until the hearing aid is turned on – HumanaMente

JOAQUIN AND LUIS LARA SHOW DE BERTIN JOKES DUEL – Jerez Televisión

As we can see, the most impressive thing is to see a video on how to draw a couple in the rain with acrylic paint. In third place is the program ‘La Resistencia’ by David Broncano, which was already in the TOP in 2020. From there there is a return to the past with the first chapter of ‘Here there is no one who lives’ and many videos of great moments or shocking moments, like when a contestant of Pasapalabra wins the donut, or the video in which a baby hears for the first time thanks to a hearing aid.

The Latin trend continues in music

Daviles de Novelda – Flamenco and Bachata – DavilesdeNoveldaVEVO

Rauw Alejandro – Todo de Ti (Official Video) – RauwAlejandroTv

Justin Quiles x Chimbala x Zion & Lennox – Loco (Official Music Video) – Warner Music

Natti Natasha x Becky G – Ram Pam Pam [Official Video] – Natti Natasha

Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers – Couple of the Year (Official Video) – SebastianYatraVEVO

J. Balvin, Maria Becerra – What else? (Official Video) – jbalvinVEVO

Marc Seguí – Tiroteo Remix ft. Rauw Alejandro and Pol Granch (Official Music Video) – Marc Seguí

KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq – EL MAKINON (Official Video) – KarolGVEVO

Bad Bunny – Yonaguni (Official Video) – Bad Bunny

BAD BUNNY x ROSALÍA – LAST NIGHT (Official Video) – Bad Bunny

