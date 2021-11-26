LaSalud.mx.- The XI Conference of the IAS (International AIDS Society) on the science of HIV “IAS Conference on HIV Science 2021” (IAS 2021), was held virtually from July 18 to 21, 2021.

By: Redacción

One of the main topics addressed in this scientific conference on HIV was about the advances in the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), with dozens of sessions and presentations focused on new approaches to reducing barriers. Where the impact of the Covid-19 in HIV prevention and the positive changes that it drove, expanding and integrating this advocacy into existing prevention and treatment programs, as well as the effectiveness of implementation strategies to ensure that the programs work for the populations they are intended to reach.

A study of the project Global Evaluation of Microbicide Sensitivity (GEMS) found very low seroconversion rates among people participating in programs for the implementation of prophylaxis prior to exposure to HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. In the small subset of people who contracted HIV despite being on a PrEP program, 23% were found to have HIV with resistance mutations to the antiretroviral drugs used for PrEP.

The project implemented a drug resistance monitoring for PrEP users who were diagnosed with HIV while participating in oral TDF-based PrEP programs in Eswatini, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Of the estimated 104,000 PrEP users, 229 seroconversions were reported and 208 participants provided a sample for the study. Half of the participants were between the ages of 16 and 24, and three-quarters were women. Most took PrEP for more than three months before becoming HIV-positive.

Of the 118 successful genotype samples, 44% had at least one HIV drug resistance mutation. Most resistance mutations were unrelated to PrEP use; that is, they had originated from antiretroviral therapy in the partner who transmitted HIV. Only a fifth of the samples had mutations associated with the drugs used for PrEP, and the majority (23 of 27 cases) were due to the mutation emtricitabine / FTC, M184I / V. There were only four cases of HIV resistant to tenofovir.

Fortunately, recent studies have shown that HIV with M184V / I mutations and / or mutations associated with tenofovir it can be treated effectively with widely available combinations of antiretroviral drugs found in the form of a daily pill.

“Taking PrEP every day is very effective in preventing HIV ”, said the doctor Urvi parikh, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and co-director of the GEMS study. “The number of infections reported with PrEP was very small compared to the number of PrEP users, telling us that the benefit in HIV prevention far outweighs the risk of drug resistance“. Continuous monitoring of drug resistance with the implementation of PrEP will be important to the long-term success of treatment and prevention programs.

What’s more, maintaining HIV prevention, treatment and care during a parallel pandemic was an important focus area throughout the event. At the opening session panel discussion, world experts warned that HIV must not be left behind in the response to Covid-19. Thus, they reviewed the latest advances in monoclonal antibodies and their role in prevention and treatment.

Key studies examined the impact of Covid-19 on stopping HIV treatment and clinical characteristics and prognostic factors in people living with HIV hospitalized with Covid-19, reaffirming the IAS call for people living with HIV to be a priority population as countries plan to launch the Covid-19 vaccine.

For their part, experts from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa and South Africa discussed many of the limitations, advantages and parallels between SARS-CoV-2 and HIV around stigma, discrimination, access and service delivery. Speakers proposed solutions to address challenges to increase testing and improve retention in care.

In this sense, several presentations addressed the advances in the diagnosis and treatment of HIV syndemic co-infections, including TB, Covid-19 and viral hepatitis. Leading experts reviewed the current status of the HIV and TB syndemic, the viral hepatitis care cascade, and age-related illnesses in aging people with HIV.

The positive results of ZeNix, a phase 3 trial that seeks to improve a key treatment strategy for highly drug-resistant tuberculosis, which could lead to changes in treatment guidelines and have real benefits for people living with TB.

Patients with highly drug-resistant tuberculosis in South Africa, Russia, Georgia and Moldova were treated for six months with bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid daily (a combined regimen known as BPaL) starting at 1200 mg for six to two months or 600 mg for six to two months.

A high relapse-free cure rate was observed in all four arms of the study. In addition, people who received reduced doses and / or shorter durations of linezolid they were less likely to experience adverse events of peripheral neuropathy and myeloid suppression. They were also less likely to require a dose modification of linezolid.

These results confirm the high relapse-free cure rate for the BPaL regimen in highly drug-resistant tuberculosis and suggest that reduced doses and / or shorter durations of treatment linezolid that 1200 mg over six months have similar efficacy and improved safety.

“This month, we will be 100 years old since the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis was first administered.. This vaccine has saved many lives, but unfortunately, it has very limited effectiveness and is still the only tuberculosis vaccine we have., ”Said the IAS 2021 Local Co-Chair, Hendrik streeck, Director of the Institute of Virology and Professor of HIV Research at the University of Bonn in Germany. “This anniversary is a reminder of the urgent need to improve prevention and treatment options, including highly drug-resistant tuberculosis“.

In addition, individualization of care and implementation of population-based interventions was one of many trending topics at IAS 2021. Proposed solutions to address barriers to care include improved testing and linkage to care, along with the integration of gender-affirming hormone therapy into services HIV prevention. Provide quality people-centered STI and HIV services it will continue to be a priority for healthcare professionals around the world.

The interim results of the study on the prevention of HIV REACH show Encouraging levels of adherence to both the vaginal ring of dapivirine like oral PrEP among adolescent girls and young women in Africa. The study evaluated the safety, adherence, and acceptability of both products among adolescent girls and young women.

The study involved about 250 young, non-pregnant, HIV-negative women aged 16-21 from South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Participants were randomly assigned to the ring of dapivirine monthly or daily oral PrEP for six months and then switched to the second product for six months. Most of the participants had at least moderate adherence to the ring and oral PrEP.

High adherence was seen in about half of the ring users and about 22% of the oral PrEP users. 78% of ring users and 77% of oral PrEP users experienced adverse events of Grade 2 or higher.

Acceptability varied, with about 88% liking the ring and about 64% liking oral PrEP. Only one HIV acquisition was reported among study participants. The study team concluded that adherence to the dapivirine and oral PrEP was higher than previously observed among African adolescents and young women. Both products were well tolerated and very acceptable.

Thus, the IAS 2021 program featured the latest research on curing HIV, including updates on HIV reservoirs. The sessions provided updates on HIV reservoir regulation and cure, as well as expanding current understanding of the sources of rebound viruses and viral and cellular determinations of rebound. Studies on the passenger hypothesis, reservoirs in vertically infected children, and host genetic determinants of reservoir markers were presented during an oral summary session.

There were also sessions on overcoming stigma and discrimination, which include HIV-related internalized stigma in clinical practice. Interactive panels explored how stigma influences interactions in health systems and broader social structures and proposed ways to silence and actively measure HIV-related stigma across regions, populations, ages and genders.

Scheduled with IAS 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) published his latest guideline Consolidated HIV and its guidelines for the first time in the hepatitis C self-diagnosis. Speakers also sought information on global health sector strategies and shared insights novelties in the provision of differentiated services for the treatment of HIV.

The scientists shared the latest on studies on conditional cash transfer measures in Brazil, combined interventions to accelerate childbirth in young children in southern Africa, and multi-disease screening campaigns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others.

As part of the relevance of IAS 2021 and its scientific research environment; Critical discussions of the latest evidence on the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 were also included. Presentations highlighted research on Covid-19 variants, covid vaccines and antibodies, as well as Covid-19 treatment. A symposium on new forms of communication in an era of multiple crises and fake news noted that The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of evidence-based communication around many global threats to human health.