The James Webb space telescope is expected to be sent 1.5 million kilometers from Earth between October and December of this year. After several years of delays, the telescope is now ready to take its place as heir to Hubble; although for a time they could even get to work at the same time.

Three agencies have developed the James Webb Space Telescope (also known as JWST): NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Moreover, among the European countries that have made this instrument is Spain. MIRI and NIRSpec are the two instruments in which Europe has participated. The first is a collaboration with NASA while the second is entirely from ESA.

To learn more about MIRI, the James Webb and how to work on such a large project; in Hypertextual we have talked to Macarena Garcia, a member of the science and operations team for the European Space Agency Webb, based in Baltimore. What’s more, García leads the MIRI instrument team in Baltimore.

The road to the James Webb telescope

“I very much admire the scientists who started in this field before me, and who paved the way that others have followed“

“Since I was a child I was fascinated by the night sky, think about how celestial objects are constantly moving and how vast the universe is. Series like Cosmos, by Carl Sagan, they introduced me to the field of astrophysics ”, García says via email. Now, she is a woman in a field, that of astrophysics, which for a long time was a man’s place. However, García points out that he has been “very lucky” because “the teams in which I have worked they are diverse, multigenerational and with quite a few women. I greatly admire the scientists who started in this field before me, and who paved the way that others have followed. I always keep that in mind when supporting the new generations ”.

Her interest in astrophysics has led Macarena García to Baltimore. But before working with the James Webb Space Telescope, studied at the University of La Laguna and “frequently visited” the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC). “The astrophysics professors were IAC researchers and I had the opportunity to work with them on some projects associated with various subjects,” he explains. In 2004, the astrophysicist began working on this space telescope “I was a member of the collaborative project as part of my doctorate in Madrid.” “In 2008 the University of Cologne hired me to formally join the project” and has been working for this mission ever since.

The questions the JWST would answer

As we said, García has been “formally” involved in the James Webb project for 13 years. Now the telescope is closer to observing space. So she, as the team leader for one of the four instruments, MIRI, at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore; is focused on “launch preparations”. But later it will also have to do “the in-orbit check of the capabilities of the MIRI instrument, as well as your calibration”, He comments.

But it does not end there. And it is that García and his team will be in charge of supporting “astronomers around the world to ensure the success of their observation programs.” “As a member of ESA, supporting the European scientific community and communicating with the public is a important part of my job“, Add.

“I would like to see something unexpected in the data, something that raises new questions or gives us surprising answers”

And what questions can the James Webb (JWST) help us answer? “The Webb telescope will help us understand how the first galaxies and stars formed. You will observe the birth of stars and planets, including planets with signs of life. Web will also observe our Solar System ”, comments the astrophysicist. “I am personally interested in answering the question of how the first galaxies formed and how they evolved to this day. But really what I would like to see is something unexpected in the data, something that raises new questions or gives us surprising answers ”.

Other telescopes, soon?

THAT

Missions of this style, such as that of the James Webb space telescope, “take many years and have to be planned in advance,” explains García to Hypertextual. So yes, there are other telescopes that are already in operation. In fact, astrophysics makes a list of some of the next that could go into space. At ESA, Euclid, “a telescope to observe the dark universe”, is planned for 2022. While ARIEL, “which will study the composition of approximately 1000 extrasolar planets”; It is a mission scheduled for 2029, although it could be delayed.

Other launches are also planned at NASA. Among them is the Roman space telescope, which could be in orbit by the middle of this decade. Have the goal of studying dark matter and energy; and to search and study extrasolar planets among many other scientific objectives ”, explains García. “All these projects are complementary, and are part of the long-term vision of these two space agencies.”

Will we see the James Webb Space Telescope turn 30?

Hubble has been active for many years. It was sent into space in 1990, and after several repairs, nothing remains of the original telescope, or so some people might say. Others would say that it remains the same, even though all its parts have been changed. We are, again, before the paradox of Theseus’s ship that Marvel followers have already heard in the series Wandavision from Disney Plus.

But let’s go back to the JWST. Could it be that he was 30 years in space? The big difference from Hubble is that the James Webb Space Telescope cannot be repaired by astronauts because it is too far away. Therefore, it is most likely that we can’t enjoy it as much as we would like. But it sure gives us a lot of data that will help us to know the universe better.

Webb has to last a minimum of 5 years, we expect it to last at least 10. The factor that will determine the useful life of the observatory is the duration of the fuel required to make small corrections that will keep it in its orbit. I am sure that once we enter the operations phase, all possible optimization strategies will be studied and used to maximize the life of Webb. Even with that, 30 years seems like too much to me. Unlike Hubble, Webb was not designed to allow repairs; it will be located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, too far to send astronauts. Macarena García, member of the Scientific and Operations team for the Webb of the European Space Agency, based in Baltimore, and leads the MIRI instrument team in Baltimore.

For Garcia, on a personal level, working on the James Webb Space Telescope “has been, and continues to be, a fantastic opportunity that I enjoy every day.” “Webb is not only the largest and most sophisticated specialty telescope ever built; The team that made it possible is an example of international collaboration that is a pleasure to work with. I am looking forward to seeing the data you are going to provide us!“

Now we can only wait while the long-awaited day arrives when the telescope is launched and, then, is put into operation. Whether it lasts 30 years or not, the James Webb will give us a lot of information with which we can satisfy, at least a little, our curiosity about the universe in which we live.

An earlier version of this article was published in June 2021.