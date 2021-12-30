"I will never take a trip for 14 pesos"; Didi's driver shows the other side of the coin

A Didi driver has shown its position where it is not in accordance with the take a trip of 14 pesos because of the rates dynamics.

The private transport platforms have demonstrated the importance they have for the digital consumer to be able to travel to almost any destination by requesting a vehicle from the comfort of their smartphone, allowing a driver from any platform to reach their home (or other places where they are) and start a trip to your destination, in addition to other benefits such as greater security and more accessible payment methods compared to conventional taxi service.

According to the graph of Statista On the main shared transport applications in Mexico during 2019, Uber managed to lead the list with a 90 percent preference of users, in second was Cabify with 14 percent, Didi in 4 percent, Beat a 1 percent cent and Easy Taxi 1 percent.

Although these types of platforms have won the hearts of their customers, sometimes their payment method based on the dynamic rates manages to generate some disagreement on the part of passengers, since the price range is very variable and, on occasions, these can reach pay more than double for the same journey at the same time (compared to previous days), all depending on how much supply and demand there is for passengers and drivers.

While the rates dynamics They can considerably affect the economy of some passengers, sometimes they can also alter drivers.

A Didi driver has shown its disagreement in Twitter before the platform, since it was also “victim” of the rates dynamics; However, this does not file a complaint due to an excessive price in terms of cost, but because of the low income represented by making a 14 peso trip, showing an event that is not usually seen as often on social networks compared to complaints from users, demonstrating “the other side of the coin.”

Although the payment method of these applications has proven over time to be quite variable and to bother the economy of some users, this event shows that some drivers are not entirely satisfied by them; However, they could put the image of this service and the brands at risk, since just as there are high costs, there should also be low prices, all depending on how much supply and demand there is, so if said drivers choose by simply not accepting this type of “inexpensive” travel because it is not convenient, I would be talking about a weakness on the part of the brand and its partners.

We constantly see users on social networks exposing various complaints due to the drastic changes that can entail requesting a service from these transport platforms, as it was a few days ago when a user chose to say goodbye to Uber and delete the application after it sought to charge them. 200 pesos to go to an Oxxo.

Are rate inconsistencies dynamics constantly affect the image of brands in the perception of users; However, others could benefit if they choose to take advantage of this weakness and turn it into an opportunity, as the CDMX government did a few days ago, offering a new alternative to request transportation.

