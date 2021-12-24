A few days after his departure from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Alejandro Díaz de León looks more relaxed and satisfied with his time at the institution in which he leaves a difficult space to fill, not only because of his proven capacity for economic analysis and his vast work history, but for the defense of the autonomy of the central bank that was manifested on more than one occasion.

About his immediate future he says little. There will be no shortage of offers to join the academy in the most prestigious national and foreign universities, or perhaps as a counselor in a company, but before the change of post, the still governor of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Díaz de León talks with Forbes Mexico on various topics.

-The inflation data for the first half of December was below expectations, how is this to be interpreted, a positive signal, a change in trend?

-In effect, it was a figure slightly lower than expectations, but the underlying was slightly higher than expected, and that is because we continue to face a very challenging environment in terms of inflation after last year we saw a contraction and some downward pressure on inflation, this year has been one of economic recovery and inflationary pressures especially in the second half of the year, so these pressures have their origin mainly in international conditions, in increases in the prices of raw materials and tradable goods, but still Thus, the challenge is that although with domestic monetary policy we are not going to undo global pressures, we can make an important contribution to adjusting the shock with order and that instead of amplifying that shock we can mitigate it.

-Do you consider that the word “transitory” was devalued; the expectation that inflationary pressures would take less time than anticipated was not met?

-I think it was rather worn out. What was wanted to convey was the feeling that it was going to be an episode that would end briefly, although I would say that it is the obligation of central banks to ensure that the effects on the inflation rate are transitory, that is, even if we have a period inflation higher than the goal, our obligation is to return to that goal. So it must be transitory in terms of inflation, not necessarily so in terms of the price level, and if there can be prices that increase and stay at that level, what we call relative price change, and what is key is that changes in these relative prices do not generate an inflationary period longer than it corresponds.

-Governor, it seems that inflation has gotten out of hand, and that there is much to be done in the Bank’s communication policy. In this sense, there is an evolution and today we have more information on monetary policy decisions, but what is needed?

-Firstly, inflation has reached very high levels throughout the world, and in the case of Mexico at levels that we had not seen in a couple of decades. In the United States there are levels that have not been seen in several decades, so it is a very particular phenomenon that continues to be linked to Covid, it is a sequel to Covid that has had different facets.What to do to contain it in the best possible way? I believe that things must be communicated as they are seen, the diagnosis has to be very open, very frank. We believe that this additional communication mechanism that Banco de México has opened by publishing in each communiqué the monetary policy decision, the forecast of general and underlying inflation, including in the communiqué of December 16, the fair annualized quarterly inflation was added. to see more price pressures on the margin, and we believe that it contributes precisely to the fact that price makers and inflation expectations have more information elements.

Banxico December 23, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

-And what are the Banco de México peers doing in the world, where should progress be made?

– There are always elements to continue evaluating and commenting, I would say that of all the elements that a regime of low inflation targets based on forecasts like the one we have should have. We have practically all of them and one that remains and has been, let’s say, under review and debate is whether or not it is convenient to provide some reference regarding the interest rate because it is congruent with the projection of the inflation forecast, so it is something that has advantages and Disadvantages this is usually only provided by the central banks of advanced countries, not emerging economies, precisely because we are subject to a lot of volatility and changes in risk premiums, but it is something that, as in everything, there is always an element to continue evaluating.

–His stance on digital assets has been very firm and blunt, but regulatory pressure is increasing. What will happen in Mexico with this issue?

-I believe that crypto assets must be identified in the lane in which they correspond, and one of the first questions is whether it is money or not, and the fact that they can be exchanged does not give it the characteristics of money. What is it? It is something that meets three fundamental elements: being a good means of payment or exchange; be a good safeguard of value and be a good reference for all prices in the economy, which we call numeraire, if it does not meet these three conditions, it is not really money, although it can be exchanged or there may be barter. So it has its own lane and its reason for being, and we understand that it is an asset that has a very great value in the world, we believe that there must be a distance between the financial system and crypto assets, that does not mean that each natural person You can choose to have some holdings in them, but it is important that the financial system does not sell them directly so that a sense of stability is not mistakenly perceived. Secondly so that it does not finance leveraged positions, that households are having leveraged positions in those crypto assets, and thirdly that it does not accept them as collateral because it can give greater volatility of the financial system itself; We have a solid financial system and it is advisable to keep it without exposing any of these elements of volatility.

So it is not possible that in the medium term this type of assets somehow enter the regulation?

At the end of the day we feel that they are a legal and permitted activity, but that it is not intercepted with the financial system and we feel that this is fine. Now, that also does not mean that there are technological applications in some of them that can be used for the benefit of users and it is also related to the issue of whether central banks should develop digital versions of our currencies, I think so, I think that we must extend the monetary and financial architecture that we have and see how technology allows us to use these innovative solutions for the benefit of users and a very clear application is in digital versions of the currencies that we put into circulation.

Banxico December 23, 2021. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

Along the same lines, and with respect to the so-called neobanks, isn’t there a risk of regulatory capture, that they advance faster than regulation?

Technological change is going to transform financial services, it is already doing it, and it is going to deepen it even more, but here the question is what is the best strategy? How should we embrace new technologies? As a factor of change for the good for the users, and here are several principles that we consider to be convenient. One of them is equal service and equal risk, equal regulation in this way we avoid these arbitrations in which there may be heavier or lighter regulation in a particular sector so interoperability, clear rules, try to find an open ecosystem where several providers can use these new technological tools for the benefit of users and under clear rules and a level floor we believe they are positive.

What is the legacy that Alejandro Díaz de León leaves to Banco de México?

I believe that the legacy corresponds to others to define it. At this stage we are all trying to build on something to some extent. This institution is 96 years old and many Mexicans, thousands of Mexicans have contributed to make it the institution we have today, we all aspire to leave one more brick on top of the previous ones, and in that sense open ourselves to the public, Having close communication, opening the doors of the main building through the Banco de México museum, trying to link them with society, we felt that it was a step that had to be taken and that it will bring us closer to the public.

