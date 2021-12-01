

11/30/2021 at 11:38 PM CET



The Barça coach, Carlos Ortega, acknowledged this Tuesday, after beating Bathco Torrelavega, that he dosed his players thinking about Thursday’s momentous match against Porto in the handball Champions League to be played at the Palau Blaugrana.

“I was watching the Porto game out of the corner of my eye. We couldn’t give certain players fifty minutes & rdquor;, explained the Azugrana coach. Ortega acknowledged that the break was a turning point: “We have done well at the beginning, but perhaps then we lost focus on the kicks. In the second half we came out much more serious and it was a game to be satisfied & rdquor ;.

The coach said that in the intermission he asked his players to improve in attack and defense, and this happened since in his opinion Barça played stronger and could run.

On the other hand, Maciel also took the floor. “We had to set the pace ourselves and I think in the second half we succeeded. We have been very serious in attack as well as in defense,” he said about the game. He also spoke about his role on the team. “I have to take advantage and play. My role is in the league to give Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas rest.”

He also put the focus on what Barça has to improve in Europe. “We have to add game, quality of game. To be able to solve the tactical questions. It is what we have to look for in Champions”