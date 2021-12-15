A tweeter claims Domino’s Pizza because one of its delivery men ran him over and fled.

The user also stated in another tweet that the store manager was already aware and, he said, expects that there will be a sanction to the staff ”.

Once again, social networks have once again become the stage where claims and complaints towards brands are exhibited.

On Twitter, a user claims that he was run over by one of the Domino’s Pizza delivery men, stating that he was going in the opposite direction and displaying his injury.

Why complain on social media? On the one hand, we are talking about gigantic platforms, where millions of people connect every day and, thanks to this, this type of situation can go viral. It has even happened, and it is something that must be avoided at all costs, since the trial in networks is lethal.

However, on the other hand, we know that communication in networks is immediate and, many times, more effective, which is why consumers come to them to make all kinds of comments or remarks.

In addition, they are a good tool to do it, since a tweet, a post, a photo or a video is enough to show when something is not right.

This is the case of the tweeter @ DSavi08, who, through his account, affirms that one of the Domino’s Pizza delivery men has run over him and that he even fled.

“@dominosmx I was run over by one of their delivery men from branch 11089, Marina Nacional, at approximately 2:45 p.m. He was going in the opposite direction and he hit me with the bike, he almost fell too and it was not to stop or make sure I was okay. Terrible of their part and service, “wrote the Internet user.

In another tweet, he added that “The store manager is already aware and I hope they apply a sanction or something to their staff, because, luckily, it was no worse for me. I am upset and hurt. “

@dominosmx I was run over by one of his delivery men at the 11089 Marina Nacional branch at approximately 2:45 p.m., he was going in the opposite direction and hit me with the motorcycle, he almost fell too and it was not even to stop or make sure I was okay, lousy of his part and service. pic.twitter.com/ClbVi74fhW – Savi (@ DSavi08) December 8, 2021

At the moment, also on Twitter, the Community Manager of the brand has followed up on the case and apologized for what happened.

Although this cannot be classified as the response of the brand, it is, in a way, a first step to address this type of situation, since it was a complaint made on social networks.

Hi Savi!

We offer you a great apology for what happened, please support us with a message via DM to carry out the corresponding follow-up. We look forward to your message.

Greetings!. ?? – Domino’s Pizza (@dominosmx) December 8, 2021

Beyond what Twitter may mean today, this proves that social networks offer important benefits to users and, of course, also to brands.

It is not only about opening an account or profile on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, etc., but also, it is necessary to keep communication open and give consumers the confidence they need or require.

Let us remember that trust is vital and more so in a scenario like that of social networks, where, many times, false information is shared that ends up affecting users.

