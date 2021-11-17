There are associations that just by listening to them already sound really powerful. Bethesda and Arkane is one of them, just as Naughty Dog and Sony is practically synonymous with quality. Among the section on votes of confidence are Square Enix and PlatinumGames, two legendary developers that have given us infinite joys.

From this union has come Babylon’s Fall, a proposal that has remained reluctant to be shown in all its glory. Yes, we have a couple of trailers here and there, but we were still missing by check exactly the dynamics in which they are going to immerse us from the team that offered NieR: Automata. Has the title of the two companies lived up to its own legacy? Regarding this third closed beta, the feelings are not at all favorable.

Many guns and few nuts

If there is something defined in each and every one of his PlatinumGames works, it is by offering deep and spectacular combats. From Bayonetta, through Astral Chain or with Transformers Devastation; they all look very different visually, but they are connected by a common thread as is a refined combat system. The plot reasons why we are hitting giant robots or beings out of the underworld did not matter, since the focus was on hitting each other.

In Babylon’s Fall this formula returns, although this time the game is surrounded by the online looting and game as a service, the main mechanics being. A small lobby welcomes us, where we can interact with different characters, either in the store, being able to modify our avatar and choose the next mission. It is a reduced space, because there is still time to have the final version in our hands, but it already points to what we can see at launch.





In the nougat of all this matter are the levels that we can complete as a team of up to four players. Each member wears different armor, looks, and weapons, but the method of play does not change when entering battle. There have been up to six levels that I have been able to taste in this beta and although there are small differences between them (reflected in their difficulty), the feeling of repetition and crushing is continuous.

We have four slots to equip weapons, two of them handheld and another two that shine behind us in spiritual form, called Gideon Coffin. While the tangibles are used through square and triangle, the incorporeal ones we can make them charge energy (which depends on a separate bar) with the triggers, in order to deliver powerful blows. It is in this simple pattern that Babylon’s Fall shines the most, since a dynamic can be generated in which while we attack with a giant hammer in hand, we are preparing a terrible sword blow next.

Chaining combos can be done easily and they are great on screen, although they do not take too long. We can even defend ourselves with barriers, attack from a distance with bows and heal ourselves with limited potions, Dark Souls style. However, the further you progress through Babylon’s Fall, the more you realize that looking good on screen matters little, so it all comes down to slapping enemies with a slap.





Some creatures that they are not overly affected by what happens. They appear over several rounds, with different shapes or with heavier armor than their previous versions. With everything, the AI ​​of each of them is really poor, staying in front of you many times without doing anything, taking a long time to fight back. It also doesn’t help that the effect of the shocks is not felt beyond the vibrations on the DualSense.

The enemies they end up looking like rocks or sponges of damage. It is necessary to charge a really strong attack to see how they are thrown into the air or perform an animation of having been damaged. In addition, with little skill you show you can overcome dungeons without complications, so being able to dodge is not always the best option. The damage received does not penalize as much and doing so only makes us lose energy for the Gideon Coffin attacks, if we do not do it with the correct timing.

Finally, the missions are over, you collect all your loot, check what equipment you can upgrade, and embark on yet another dungeon. A sequence of acts that has not ended up being attractive and It is far from being hooked to keep me for hours in her.





The world of Babylon

It’s hard to shed context on what’s going on in Babylon’s Fall. The closed beta just gives us a couple of paragraphs and messages to savor a lore that can and should aim further to nourish itself with content in the future. We embody a Sentinel, which we can customize at will as soon as we start, and our mission is to enter the tower of Babylon, overcome it and discover that there is something truly great inside.

One of the most important criticisms that Babylon’s Fall has suffered in its short existence has been regarding the graphic section. A very blurred oil painting, with a brushstroke technique caused the two companies to back down and offer a clearer vision on screen. Nonetheless, you can still see the line of this visual style, which in turn is accompanied by a medieval fantasy setting.





The truth is that it is the watercolor itself that offers a different touch to the eye, since otherwise the title is not graphically surprising, especially at the level of modeling designs. The same can be said of the settings, all of them made of stone and in castle-like finishes. In the levels, we can barely go through them, since they are simply corridors that lead us to a larger area to continue the fighting, with practically no detours.

The few that there are offer a chest or reward and sometimes you have to activate mechanisms to move forward, but it feels like a poor attempt to spice up the exploration and the platform. More interesting is when meteorites start to rain in the middle of battles, becoming an element to take into account if we do not want our skull to be opened.





Babylon’s Fall has a lot to polish and revise until its release, which is undated. The exclusive for PS5 and PS4 consoles will also be released on PC, nurturing the community with additional free modes over time. The looter & hack and slash scheme, like the battle royale, does not have to end on such unattractive paths. It’s all a matter of adding the necessary ingredients to the equation, which we hope will improve next time.