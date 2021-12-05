3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, UHD LED, modern frameless design, compatible with Alexa and Google Home, Chromecast integrated and Android 10 inside.

No you don’t have perfect blacks, you don’t have a higher refresh rate or anything like that, but it’s almost impossible to get more for less.

43-inch Samsung Crystal 2020, another excellent value-for-money alternative

We understand that you may not be convinced by the Xiaomi issue, nothing happens. We have another excellent choice in the range of 400 euros, 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and 43 inches in size.

It is the Samsung Crystal, model of 2020. HDR, 4K processor, compatible with your Google or Alexa assistants … You will not miss anything.

At most what if you can spend a little more in this range, even if you jump from 400 euros, that you look at the AU8005 model of the same size. Make up for the little effort.

LG OLED 48A1, the best Smart TV to play

LG brings us a Smart tv OLED, 48 inches, with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz that, just by reading this, will have already activated the radar of the gamers.

Yes, an OLED television is another level when you appreciate perfect blacks and the smoothness of a higher refresh rate.

That means the ability to go smoothly when it comes to gaming. Its 48-inch size and borderless design will keep you fully into the action.

Therefore, it is the best Smart tv to play that is below 1000 euros. A glorious experience.

Philips 75 PUS8506, the best cinema experience with Ambilight

If you want the best movie experience, and are willing to pay for it so you don’t have to put up with the guy who doesn’t turn off his phone during the movie, the Philips PUS8506 is our pick.

This 2021 model has 75 inches in size, a giant which will be your private movie screen. Besides that, Dolby ATMOS compliant, HDR, frameless design …

And of course, the system Ambilight by Philips. The television has smart LEDs around the television that coordinate with what is happening on the screen and are projected onto the wall behind the device.

The result? A unsurpassed movie experience, series, games, music videos and whatever you throw at it. If you have some 1,500 euros of budget, do not even doubt it.

As you can see, if you are thinking of a Smart tv, there are options of all kinds. From the cheapest (which are already very good) to a true screen that occupies almost the entire wall.

This article contains affiliate links. The Output can receive a small commission if you buy something of what we have shown you. However, no brand has influenced this selection and the only criterion has been quality (and the envy of looking and looking over and over at the best models).