There is very little left for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to hit theaters, allowing Marvel fans to confirm if all the rumors about the film are true (especially the presence of the other actors who starred in the saga , Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). In the absence of knowing if there is any secret to be discovered, the current Peter Parker, Tom holland, has revealed what his next challenge will be: giving life to Fred asstaire.

Without reading the script

So excited is Holland for the opportunity to bring the Hollywood legend to life that he has confessed that he didn’t even need to read the script to accept the offer. Amy pascal, producer of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise, recently revealed to QG that they wanted the young star for this biopic that is running for Sony Pictures. Holland has now confirmed that he will, in addition to telling a peculiar anecdote:





“The script came to me a week ago, I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me yet. I spoke with her [Pascal] before. I was in the bathroom, we had a lovely FaceTime conversation, but I’m going to play Fred Astaire. “

At the moment nothing more is known about the project, neither Amy Pascal nor Tom Holland have shared with the press the name of the screenwriter who wrote the libretto. The actor has already demonstrated his dancing skills (his appearance on MTV’s Lip Sync Battle went viral) so at first it seems like a good choice, it remains to be seen how he handles everything else that the role requires. And if you like the script, sure … By the way, there is another project about Astaire, for Amazon, that has Jamie Bell in the lead male role.

Holland on his future as Spider-Man: “We’ll see”

On the other hand, Holland has also referred to his continuity as Peter Parker after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Again in response to statements by Amy Pascal, who assured that there are already three more ‘Spider-Man’ films underway, the 25-year-old actor has responded to the statements of the producer with some enigmatic words: “Maybe … we’ll seeBut it did not stop there and, perhaps to avoid misunderstandings, Holland clarified his comment:

“I love this character more than anything. This character has changed my life. I have a wonderful relationship with my fans. I couldn’t ask for it to be better. But I want to do what’s best for the character. If it’s time for me to I step aside and the next person takes over, I will do it with pride.

You know? I would love to see a more diverse Spider-Man universe, it would be really exciting. If I can be a part of that, if I can be the Iron Man of the next young Spider-Man or Spider-Woman, that would be great. But for now, all I have to think about is the character and what is best for Peter Parker. “

Maybe after watching the new Spider-Man movie we will know what he means by those statements. Recall that, in addition to this franchise, Tom Holland leads the cast of ‘Uncharted’, the long-awaited adaptation of the video game saga, which is scheduled to premiere in February 2022.