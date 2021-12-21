Dec 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CET

The coach of Valencia, José Bordalás, was very critical of the gestures made by his player Uros Racic at the end of the game against Levante and that caused moments of tension between the players of both teams.

“I totally disapprove of it, you have to be respectful and don’t make any gesture that might offend anyone. We cannot allow it in any way and that cannot happen in my team because Valencia must be lord and respect all rivals & rdquor;, he claimed.

In another vein, the coach is satisfied by his team’s triumph in the derby and by the team’s streak but said that they should not be carried away by the & rdquor; euphoria & rdquor ;. “We have to go step by step and not because we have a good run, set long-term goals for ourselves.. La Real was leading and has lost four in a row. We cannot be a team of excessive euphoria, you have to know that this is a long-distance race. I don’t get carried away by a game or two, or by euphoria & rdquor;he explained in the press room.

“We must continue to grow in aspects that we have to improve and do so with great humility & rdquor ;, said the technician who reappeared after ten days of quarantine for covid-19. “They have been difficult days, it has been very rare to see my team on TV & rdquor;he admitted.

The coach praised the game and the evolution of Mouctar Diakahaby who said he is one of the players who has improved the most since he arrived. “He is a very receptive boy. I was sure that when we needed him he would be there. He may make a mistake, but he is reliable and attentive. We must congratulate him because he has known how to wait and is taking advantage of his opportunity in an outstanding way, & rdquor; said Bordalás, who said that the debutant Rubén Iranzo was & rdquor; frankly well & rdquor; in a position that is not his.