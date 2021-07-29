They were not all flowers in the rout of River Plate against Lanús by the third date of the Professional League on the Garnet Fortress. In the complement it is Matías Suárez retired injured, one of the key pieces of the team that drives Marcelo gallardo, and that he was one of the figures while on the field of play on Wednesday night.

Suárez returned to fulfill a great task since he was the generator of the first two goals of Núñez’s team, first with a run and qualification for Bruno zuculini, author of the first goal, and then with a ball for the aforementioned midfielder, who later attended Nicolas De La Cruz to put the second.

It was 61 minutes into the match that the Millionaire beat Garnet when the Cordovan attacker scored and did not arrive to take advantage of a goal chance. At that moment he felt a discomfort, he had to leave and when he left he said “I threw the adductor”. Suárez was replaced by the youth Julian Alvarez and his loss generated concern in the face of what is coming.

“I felt a discomfort in the adductor, it already bothered me in a previous play. Then, in the second, it felt harder and I preferred not to risk it and that’s why I asked to leave. I hope it’s nothing, but if I have to study tomorrow, I hope it’s okay”Suárez explained once the game was over. The discomfort was in the adductor of the left leg.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, that Lanús has a lot of intensity, but we were able to handle it. Sometimes, when you win, during the week you work calmer and we have a fairly large staff and we are all prepared to play every three days”, He stressed.

At the press conference, Gallardo referred to the issue and stated that “we hope it is nothing.”

We will have to wait if Suárez is carried out with the relevant studies to be certain of what happened to the former Belgrano de Córdoba player, but the panorama set off the alarms since River Plate has a string of matches throughout the next month.

The commitments include those of the quarterfinal series of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro and the possible Superclásico for the Argentine Cup that would be next week, on Wednesday, August 4 (the Estadio Único de La Plata sounds like headquarters ).

Regarding that eventual clash against Boca, Matías assured that “we always want to be able to play the classics, but we have games in the championship that are important to us.”

River Plate continues with a good streak where tonight it captured its third consecutive victory. The road began last Wednesday with the second leg for the second round of the Copa Libertadores (2-0) against Argentinos Juniors at La Paternal.

Then it followed on Sunday with the win (4-0) against Unión de Santa Fe, where Suárez himself scored a goal that opened the scoring against Tatengue. Matías hit her from outside the area and nailed her at an angle.

With the success of Wednesday night, the red band team added nine goals in three games and finished with the fence undefeated.

The outlook is favorable for what is to come, although it will be necessary to see how the issue of the annoyance suffered by Suárez, a decisive player in Napoleon’s scheme and who in the first matches together with Braian romero He was very comfortable and they make a fearsome couple.

