‘Cowboy Bebop’ is one of the most acclaimed anime of all time, an honor that it soon won after its premiere in 1998. Its great reception led to the release of a film that did not work as a sequel just three years later. since the story he was telling took place between episodes 22 and 23, but what We never got to see it was a second season.

Those who have seen the series surely remember that its outcome is quite definitive, making things difficult to continue the story. That has not been an obstacle in other cases, but the truth is that here it was very important that the director Shinichiro watanabe he was very clear about what his end had to be.

“I knew it would be a success”

After discarding the initial idea of ​​turning ‘Cowboy Bebop’ into a film, Watanabe enjoyed a great deal of creative freedom in setting the route that Spike Spiegel’s story had to follow, opting for an adult approach that led to the original sponsor ended up getting off the ship. Luckily, that problem could be solved, but no one was able to convince Watanabe, but himself confessed years later that his motives for it were somewhat peculiar:

I knew it would be a success. And that would be a huge success. I thought people would want more and that it would end up being something like ‘Star Trek’. I thought it would be a problem if I kept creating more ‘Cowboy Bebop’ for the next thirty years until I was an old man. So I figured if I finished it, I wouldn’t have to draw anymore.

It is a curious fear that Watanabe hadThe truth is that many directors and screenwriters have gotten into ‘Star Trek’ over the years, so the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ universe could have moved on without their participation in it being so intense, but it is also understood that it was very much his work and he would like to leave it closed and to his liking.

However, the fact that the anime did not have a second season does not mean that the same will happen with its adaptation in real image, because André Nemec, showrunner of the Netflix series, has already made it clear that he has ideas for his ‘Cowboy Bebop’ to go beyond its first batch of 10 episodes …