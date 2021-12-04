Dec 04, 2021 at 13:54 CET

The coach of Valencia, Jose Bordalás, assured this Saturday that he only has “good words & rdquor; for Indigo Murthy and Peter Lim, president and maximum shareholder of the Mestalla club.

Asked if he missed Ángel Torres, president of Getafe, as an interlocutor, the coach said that he does not usually “compare & rdquor; and talked about his relationship with both of them.

“Since I have gotten the deal with Indigo and with Peter, in this case telematically, it is cordial, it is very good. We talk very often. I only have good words for them, I don’t think otherwise & rdquor ;, pointed out the technician.

In fact, he explained that he has done it these days with Murthy even though he’s in Singapore. “We have tackled different issues and he tells me that everything is going according to the roadmap he had for the trip. I have transferred different issues to him to try to solve them & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

In addition, the coach said that the entity continues with its efforts against LaLiga to change one of its last two games of the year, either the one that will face Levante on Monday, December 20 or the one that will measure Espanyol on December 31. December afternoon.

“The club is working and insisting on that possibility because we are the most affected team in the championship & rdquor ;, he stressed.