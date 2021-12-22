“I love my grandson, but I am not his nursery”, if he is not paid, he will not take care of his offspring

One grandfather claimed that as an adult he only changed his rest time if he was paid $ 12 per hour. We tell you all the details.

When a child comes home, the grandparents are very happy because they will have a new person to give them all their love. What’s more, They will be able to transmit the most vital teachings to them so that they can live full of well-being.

However, many people have misunderstood the role of grandparents. Well, They believe that because they are family members they have a great obligation to care for their grandchildren every day.

Nevertheless, This fact is wrong because some older adults only hope to rest peacefully during their later years. Because of this, they refuse to take on great responsibilities at this stage of life.

Also, keep in mind that all personalities are different. Therefore, the compulsory care of a grandchild should never be imposed because just as some can do it with pleasure, others do not contemplate it.

It is important to recognize that parents do need help many times during the breeding. Well, sometimes work time gets in the way of taking care of your little one.

In any case, no matter how necessary, it is necessary to consult the grandparents to avoid misunderstandings. This since you have to know how to respect the life projects that each person has.

The story of a grandfather with his grandson

An American adult daughter asked her father for the favor of being able to take care of his son. Well, She had been hired by a new company and was unable to take care of her little one for 8 hours a day.

However, the lord refused the favor from the first moment. This because of He told her that he had worked his whole life and now he deserved to have a good rest.

However, he offered to babysit the grandson if his daughter paid him $ 12 for every hour. This since it stated that she would be going back to work because she had to take on an important responsibility and put rest aside.

In addition to this, the man expressed that he loves his grandson with all his life, but that he also has his own life. Because of that, who believes that despite his age, any job should be rewarded in a relevant way.

This is how the daughter understood his reasons and agreed to close the deal. Well, her great peace of mind is that her son would be in a home full of love and the best care.

The debate

This news was published on Reddit by the same grandfather, due to this, it generated divided opinions. On the one hand, there were people who said that it was unfair to charge a daughter and, on the other, those who affirmed that each man has the right to live his old age as he considers.

The truth is that it is a reality that before assigning responsibilities, adults must be consulted. Well, This prevents some of your main activities from stagnating and damaging your quality of life.

On the other hand, specialists also recommend not placing all the responsibility on older adults. This because of at that age they do not have the same energy to be constantly moving and attend to complex needs.

In addition, in the same way they have expressed that unbalanced tasks could affect their mental health. Well, Unbridled responsibility could cause them a high level of stress that makes it difficult for them to control on a day-to-day basis.

For this reason, it is also essential to consult with the elderly from the first moment. This given that they are the ones who can state whether they are in a position to assume responsibility.

