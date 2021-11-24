Seen from the outside, you’ve had an interesting 2020. You got Ulyse, a series of covers, you signed with Sony … but how do you feel that the pandemic has had an impact on a creative level?

Gepe: Many things happened. When the quarantine appeared in Chile, I was here in Mexico, I played at Vive Latino, it was the last thing I did. It was very nice because I participated in Silvana Estrada’s show, and in one more pigeon we threw ourselves with Rubén Albarrán, Los Bunkers, Pedropiedra, Daniela Spalla, who was also very beautiful. They were super emotional participations that left me loaded and I weighed not being able to sing or not being able to play live. At that time we all thought that the quarantine was not going to last as long as it has lasted until now, therefore, those first three months were motivating. I went back to Santiago and there I locked myself in the house to try to make songs or to look for things and the truth is that it worked. Then those three months passed and the pandemic was already long. There was a creatively not so prolific time.

There were moments more productive than others, but in between all that, in 2020 I released the Ulyse singles, I made the videos of Tupenaesmipena, from Trust, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Song … all those videos have a lot of the pandemic, too. The video of Tupenaesmipena Trini and I did it, each at home, recording with the resolution that the telephone could give us and learning a little as we went. At the same time I also composed the odd song, I produced an album by a Chilean artist called Belencha, which I love. She is a folk artist who released a very nice self-titled album. They also invited us to several online concerts, we did a live EP of Ulyse, that it’s called First meet, and we did the covers. I kept doing things for mental sanity.

Tell me about the selection of covers you are doing. It seems like you are making a soundtrack of your life …

We started doing them when the pandemic was getting too long and we didn’t know when we were going to be able to play live. I’ve always done covers. I have recorded from Café Tacuba, from Los Tres, and I have always liked it. In this case, the way to choose them had to do with remembering certain songs by certain artists that were marking my personal and intimate biography and that at the same time mean the story of what the Latin American pop song is. For me everything starts – of course, this is super, super partial – with Chayanne. Someone could say Miguel Bosé or what do I know, but at least for me, in Chile, it was Chayanne, then Juan Luis Guerra, Soraya, then Cultura Profética, Julieta Venegas, Ana Gabriel who hit a lot in Chile at some point, Juan Gabriel … Artists with songs that marked me a lot.

We started looking for those songs, to see if they came out. First you choose them and then to see if it sounds or not; It is one thing to play it, but another is to feel comfortable with the song, that it sounds good and that it is a contribution.

What is it like to work with songs by such iconic musicians? They are songs that we all already have reference to and we know how they “have” to sound, but it is not that you are an imitator. In a way, your job is to give them new life.

There is a very personal criterion there. The song plays or does not play. I mean, you hear the original song and my version looks a lot like the original, but at the same time it seems like it’s mine. It is a respectful appropriation, it is like a rapture of the song. It’s a song by Juan Luis Guerra, or whoever, but at the same time it seems Gepe. And one swims confidently in that pool. That is the criterion: feel good, and at the same time sound like it originally is but sound like you.

Is there a song that you have wanted to take up but have not found a way?

Héctor Lavoe, “My lucky day”. It’s one of my favorite songs in life and we never got to get it out. Daddy Yankee’s “emergency call” too.

After an entire independent career, you made a record with Sony, produced by Cachorro López. What has this union brought you?

I’m not with Sony anymore. We made a record, since everything about the pandemic complicated travel, which was something super related to my alliance with Sony. Therefore we leave it in Ulyse. It was also beautiful because thanks to Sony and everything that happened – no matter how much difficulties have arisen from the pandemic – I produced the album with Cachorro López, who is an incredibly important producer who was with Julieta Venegas, Natalia Lafourcade, and so on. It gave me the impression that it would not have been possible to meet him if he was not with Sony. I also imagine that being nominated for a Grammy now has to do with having worked with Sony. But of course, I also maintained my independence, which is what in general one tries to do when one is not leaving. I have been making records for a long time, therefore, entering a large, multinational or small medium label, I will always maintain the same way of working.

Now, from the covers onwards, I’m working independently and that’s also super nice; being able to do what you want when you want. The Sony thing is also super interesting because there is a whole calendar that is super elaborate and structured, which was something new for me. I used to take things out very fast, if I don’t want to take them out, I don’t take them out. Here it was a whole dialogue about a lot of things that you want to get out at a certain moment to achieve a certain thing.

And I imagine that with a thousand more opinions involved …

Of course, of course, there were quite a few opinions and that was also stimulating, to see what happened when the opinion was not only me.

Returning to the subject of the Grammys, how is your relationship with the awards?

It is the first nomination I have and it is true that it has to do with having been at Sony. It is a super contribution to have related to Sony, in that sense, and of course, recognition of that style is good for me. It is very beautiful and the truth is that I am super proud. In addition, the nomination was in one of the categories that I like the most, which is alternative song. For me it means that this artist has such a clear identity that he can fit a bit anywhere. It seems to me the most open term. In addition, precisely those who were nominated were C. Tangana, Aterciopelados and Naty Peluso, and we are from very different worlds, and that is why we can share that category. I feel very proud of that.

When the nominations came out, there was a lot of talk that that nomination should have been given to you since GP (2012), which for many is your best album. What does that album represent to you?

There is a before and after, but I think that each album has been generating its own path, its own story. I believe that the first album, Gepinto, from 2005, is a super important album –at least in Chile–, for having broken with a certain rock heritage from the late 90s and early 2000s, and going with something totally different, like pop. I’ve done everything but rock and probably never will; do not leave me. That is interesting because Chile was until a while ago a super rocker country. That album is important to me for having said that there are other options. For me the favorite album is Hungary, which is the weirdest album and that I made without any methodology, breaking with a lot of things. I have affection for all records and without a doubt GP He was the one that put me in the international spotlight. There are very important songs for me, in which I learned to sing in a different way.