Nov 22, 2021 at 08:03 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The youngest of the three brothers arrested and imprisoned last June for allegedly kill a neighbor with machetes in the Esperanza neighborhood of València has recognized before the judge who is instructing the case be the sole author of the death of Edgar T. G., 41 years old, thus exonerating his other two brothers, whose participation in the crime is not fully credited either by witnesses or by DNA evidence. “I just wanted him to stop stabbing my brother, I saw that he was going to kill him,” alleged Aarón GT, 27, this past Thursday during his statement.

The three defendants, who remain in provisional prison, reported for the first time before the Court of Instruction number 19 of Valencia their version of the events that occurred on June 24, since when they were brought to justice in their day, they took advantage of their right not to testify. According to their testimonies, it was the victim himself, with an infinite number of antecedents – he had up to ten requisitions in force – who initially attacked one of them, Basilio GT, 38, when he came down to recriminate his neighbor for being throwing into the street the belongings that they had on the landing of the farm prepared for sale in markets.

The medium version of the three brothers, who sustained stab wounds to the shoulder and chest, is that as soon as he went to tell him to leave the junk where they were, and without saying a word, he took out a kitchen knife and attacked him “showing off his violent character,” according to the police themselves in their report. . A roommate of the deceased told the agents of the Homicide group of the National Police that Edgar used to carry small knives hidden in orthopedic wrists and identified one of the intervened knives, property of the deceased.

In addition to this kitchen knife, found at the crime scene, typical of a Tarantino movie, the police intervened two other bladed weapons allegedly used in the murder, one of them a large machete. The DNA report made on the two alleged homicidal knives, found in the house where Aarón resides with his older brother and his family – where the police also intervened other collection weapons – determines that there is only a genetic profile in the handles of the youngest of the three brothers, who has now confessed to being the material author of the injuries that the deceased presented.

The mother, direct witness

The case also includes the statement of the mother of the accused, a direct witness to the events, since, according to what she told the police, she went down to the landing just after her son Basilio. The woman says that she tried to get her attacker off her, but he pushed her and threw her to the ground. “Who kills him, who kills him, carries a knife!” The mother shouted.

Hearing these cries for help was when the youngest of the brothers came down armed with a machete and a knife and struck with machetes against the man who was trying to kill his brother, always according to his version.

The eldest of the brothers declared before the judge that when he managed to get down – he has mobility problems – the victim was already lying dead on the ground, “he was not moving,” he responded to questions from the prosecution. His brother Aaron was “beside himself on top of him” and that he took it to push it away. In fact, this third defendant, who is also still in prison, had no traces of blood on his clothes or any fighting wound. In addition, the small space in which the attack took place, about eight square meters, makes it very difficult for four people to have a knife and machete confrontation at the same time.