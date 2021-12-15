

Dec 14, 2021 at 22:27 CET



The Barça forward Nigel Hayes-Davis, elected best player of the victory of Barça on the Red Star court after scoring 14 points and capturing 8 rebounds, confessed that he hopes to be more regular in his performances Sarunas Jasikevicius “be prouder” of him.

“(Saras) He told me that after Euroleague matches they only interview good players”Said at the foot of the court and with a smile on his lips the American player, who acknowledged not having played too well in previous games.

For his part, the escort of the Barça Kyle Kuric I affirm that the Red Star “did damage with the offensive rebound & rdquor; and that the Catalan team has to learn to “close these games better and deal with the pressure & rdquor ;, although they were satisfied with the level shown by the team and the final victory.

Finally, the power forward Rolands Smits, who with 11 points played an important role in Barcelona’s victory, wanted to value the merit of winning “on a very difficult field against a team that plays very hard.” “I have helped the team and I have to continue to do so,” he added.