11/26/2021 at 7:13 PM CET

EFE

Feliciano lopez, who overtook Spain in their first match of the Davis Cup finals by defeating Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 6-3, assured that he has trained “all his life” to experience “moments like this.”

“It is very difficult to be part of this team. For me it is a gift of life to be here again,” said the third oldest player of these finals, at 40 years old and with four Davis titles in his history.

“It is not at all normal to continue at this age. I have had a lot of luck and few injuries. I have taken care of myself a lot in recent years. It is obvious that my style of play wears less, but sometimes traveling, the nerves wear out more”, the player explained.

Included in principle in the doubles that will play the third point of the clash, Feliciano assured that he feels “physically capable for what the team needs.”

Unexpected protagonist of the singles due to the casualties of Roberto Bautista and Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who have joined the already known Rafael Nadal, López indicated that the concentrations with the Davis team serve him a lot and take him out of his routine.

“I don’t have many players to train with in Madrid and these weeks help me a lot, training morning and afternoon,” he said.