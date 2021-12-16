Dec 16, 2021 at 11:24 am CET

Maria Varela

“What is the sun, right? & Rdquor ;, breaks the ice Álex Márquez (Cervera, 1996), visiting A Coruña to fulfill his promotional commitments with Estrella Galicia, a brand that accompanies both him and his brother Marc. Last season has not been easy for the rider, but focuses on the positive to look to the future.

It’s been a tough season, are you glad it’s finally over?

There is no hiding, it has not been an easy year. At the beginning of the season, above all, the results did not arrive, with many motorcycle problems. Then there was an evolution, when we went back to pieces from 2020, and everything started to work a little better. The problem was that the rest of the brands had taken a very important step forward and they were doing better than us. They did better homework. But I keep that the end of the season was good, with fourth place in Portimão, eighth in Silverstone, in Misano we went well … there are many positive things that give you fuel to think about what can be done in the future.

When the results are not going well, do many people disappear from your side?

I had an experience that helped me a lot when I was the Moto3 world champion. There was the novelty, he was a champion, brother of Marc Márquez … and people appeared even under the stones. Later, when Moto2 went badly for me, I saw who I had and who I didn’t. I was 18 years old and did not know who was by my side out of interest or not. And that’s when I realized that the one who spoke to me every day suddenly didn’t even know who he was. Now I am more mature, I know what I want and who I want around me and no one disappears because I already have people by my side who really love me and who tell me how they are.

For next season, what will change more, the bike, the team or the rider?

The bike is going to be completely new, we have already tested it and without knowing it much, without setting it up a lot, the times are good. That is very positive. There is a lot of work ahead and we will have a busy preseason. I wish we had many more days of training, but it will be five in which each one will be key. On the other hand also there will be changes in the team I think they can contribute a lot, and I also have to train, get ready and, above all, be more regular, I think it will be key for 2022.

Pedro Martínez de la Rosa analyzed last week, before the Formula 1 World Championship final, than the difference between Verstappen Y Hamilton It was generational and that one used e-sports and the other did not. Does this also affect motorcycles?

We don’t have as many simulators ourselves. They can still be influenced by it. For me, the end of Formula 1 was exciting. I enjoyed it at home, it had not been years since everything was even at the last race. Yes, Pedro is right that they are different generations. The new ones always have that point of aggressiveness. I met Verstappen a few years ago, he seems like a good guy and I like him. On the other hand, I am a great lover of Play, my little hour a day is not taken from me by anyone. In the pandemic they made us a virtual championship for the pilots and we were there giving it. There is also a MotoGP e-sports championship and my team has a rider. But it’s different. I think the simulator has not yet been achieved with motorcycles, it is more difficult than with cars. Hopefully in the future we will have a more accurate simulator, that things can be proved. It will make e-sports in our sport evolve much more. I do see others, FIFA, in Twich … I like all that.

In its last campus, 17 boys and 3 girls participated. Why is it still difficult for women to enter the motor world?

It is a matter of changing some mentalities, some traditions of the people of sending the girl to some sports and the boy to others. Everyone can do everything. Seeing these three girls with the same enthusiasm as the boys, fighting with them, biting each other with overtaking … I was very excited. It motivated me even more to see them enjoy and learn and how they liked motorcycles. There is already a Women’s Motocross World Championship and I think speed could work a little more that. I hope there are many more girls and women. The great reference is Laia Sanz. It is a reference for them, but for us too. It is impressive what he does, fighting in the Dakar, the toughest race in the world, against men and doing it well.

And why is it difficult for motorcycling to grow in Galicia?

I’ve talked about it these days with people he’s been with. Not many pilots come out, I guess it has to do with the weather. Speed ​​calls for heat and it would not be easy to have a circuit so that you cannot use it because it is raining or cold. That doesn’t make it easy. And that’s why rallies are more like here, because bad weather doesn’t influence that much.

There is a motor hobby.

Like very much. Galicians carry gasoline in their blood. There are references like Jorge Prado and Rubén Fernández in motocross. So I think it is a matter of climate.

Have you ever had an interview in which you were not asked about your brother?

Some, some. Sometimes they tell me I’m not going to ask you and they always end up asking me. But is normal. If I had a brother who was still at home, they wouldn’t ask me. But I have a brother eight times world champion, who does the same sport as me … well, they ask me. They also ask about me. Because on top of that we have a very close bond, we are together 24 hours.

You can call Marc Gasol and make a club of aggrieved little brothers.

(smile). It is the same case. They are also very close. I think that, in the end, it is not bad but beautiful.