During these Christmas holidays, the GOG digital store has given away the odd title, so they wanted to repeat the play once more. During the next two days, until exactly 3:00 p.m. on December 25, you will have the opportunity to free download I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream to add it to your account forever.

The way to obtain it is very simple and will require that you create a GOG account, of course. Then access its main web page and there you will see a banner in which the notice appears. By clicking on it you will receive the game, but also You will accept that the store sends you emails with news, promotions, etc..

The graphic adventure in question is based on the homonymous story by Harlan Ellison. It tells the story of an artificial intelligence that has reduced the world’s population to only five people who are trapped inside this electronic beast, where they do not stop being tortured with psychological attacks.

Therefore, it will be necessary to find a way to defend against this threat and discover the darkest and deepest secrets of the few humans left alive. Nevertheless, the moral decisions you make will influence your destiny, so each action will have to be thought carefully and carefully to determine the future that awaits them.