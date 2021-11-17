If you keep waiting for your Xiaomi mobile to update to MIUI 12.5, you should worry, since a few weeks ago the deployment of this version ended to continue advancing with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

Many mobiles are left without updating to MIUI 12.5

If your mobile is from 2018 or 2019, it is most likely that it will no longer update to this version, since Xiaomi has removed several devices when updating from MIUI 12 to 12.5 and from this to Enhanced Edition, so only the most recent models end up receiving the most important updates.

This decision is usually based on the hardware of the device, since maybe this new version can slow down the system and even reduce their autonomy.

In fact, Xiaomi pointed out that some of their mobiles would stop receiving updates as of November 27:

Some of them are really popular like, for example, the Mi 9 or Redmi Note 8 family, although the latter has been updated to 2021 and it will be updated.





The first thing to keep in mind is that even though your model is not updated, it will not stop working. In fact, your applications will keep updating and everything should continue to work as before.

If you want to enjoy MIUI 12.5 at all costs, some MIUI ROMs may be compatible with your smartphone and you can carry out this process in a fairly simple way. Xiaomi. EU, for example, is one of the most popular, although they also include other functions beyond the traditional MIUI version.

Battery optimization and bloatware removal are some of the features that have pushed many of its users to install it.