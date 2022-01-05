

01/05/2022 On at 13:39 CET



Joan Barreda (Honda) won the fourth stage between Al Qaisumah and Riyadh after “maintaining a very high pace throughout the day & rdquor; and got fully into the fight for victory in the motorcycle category by placing 13 minutes and 12 seconds behind the leader of the general, the British Sam sunderland (Gas Gas).

“It was a very tough stage, with all kinds of terrain. All in all, it was a good day to cut time in the general classification. I started from far behind and, as I felt strong, I attacked throughout the day. I’m fine, I have just a little tendonitis in my arm that is giving me a bit of a war since I fell on the stones the first day. It has caused me a small inflammation but I am managing to attack “, has explained Barreda upon arrival at the camp.

“In the last part there was a lot of navigation, in an area of ​​rivers with a lot of water I made a little mistake that I lost a bit of time, but it was only there. I was able to maintain a very high pace throughout the day. The first part It was very fast, with all the riders pushing a lot. Then we were in an area of ​​dunes where we also kept pushing hard & rdquor ;, he pointed out the Honda Pilot. Sixth overall, 13 minutes behind the leader, Castellón assures that “the objective, of course, is to get a good position in the rally, but you have to go step by step & mldr; kilometer by kilometer & mldr; As for the stage record, it would be great and the truth is that 29 victories is already much more than I had dreamed of. ”