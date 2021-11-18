Since Martin Scorsese lashed out at superhero cinema during the promotional campaign for ‘The Irishman’, there have been many directors who have shown little interest in the genre so in Hollywood. Just a few days ago it was Ridley scott who said they were “bored as hell“and now it has been Jane campion the one who has shown little interest in them.

“I will never make one“

Campion, who won an Oscar for her screenplay for ‘The Piano,’ was attending a screening ‘The power of the dog’, his new movie for Netflix, when he gave some harsh statements about superhero cinema to Variety:

I hate them. I think it’s safe to say that I will never make one. They are very loud and ridiculous. Sometimes they get a good laugh, but I don’t know what’s wrong with the capes, a grown man in tights. I guess it has to come from the pantomime.

The truth is This is not the first time that Campion shows his disgust towards them, because in this past September he already commented to The Hollywood Reporter that “I don’t see a lot of people going back to lower budget movies once they go and make a Marvel movie. I think it’s hard to go back to personal stories“.

Already then he commented that he would never make a superhero movie because “i don’t need the money“And there does not seem to be any intention of attracting attention. They have simply asked her about it, surely knowing that any statement about it was going to be striking, and she has been sincere in your opinion.

Almodóvar does want to make a





Instead, Pedro Almodovar Yes, he has recently shown his interest in making a superhero movie, but a very specific one with an essential requirement: