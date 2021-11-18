

11/18/2021 On at 16:42 CET



Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula 1 World Cup, does not want to enter into new controversies with Mercedes and with its rival for the title Lewis Hamilton. This Thursday at the Losail circuit, home to the debutant Qatar Grand Prix, the third-to-last in the championship, the Dutch rider assured that “they preferred to focus on what happens on the track and not on what happens outside of it”, referring to his Incident in Brazil with the seven-time world champion, defending himself from his attempt to overtake on lap 48, an action for which the English team has filed an appeal with the FIA ​​that will be heard this afternoon (19 hours).

“I don’t need to see the images to analyze what happened, because I was inside the car, driving,” he said. Verstappen, 24, who finished second last Sunday at Interlagos (Sao Paulo, Brazil), where Hamilton won despite starting 10th due to a penalty and cut the advantage of 14 points to Max in the World Cup with three races to go. If Mercedes’ resource were to prosper and Verstappen was sanctioned, he could lose the second place of Brazil with Bottas, so the advantage in the general classification would be reduced to 11 points.

“It was fun, they won the race and it was a great battle,” he commented. Verstappen, which this season has nine victories compared to six in Hamilton. “I don’t spend a lot of time on extra-sports matters. I focus on what happens on the track, I insist. As pilots, we know what can and cannot be done. We have tough battles and we tend to brake as late as possible”, has underlined.

Verstappen ensures that if he were to find himself in that situation again, he would not hesitate to brake again late and try to defend his position against Hamilton. “We were both fighting hard, braking late in the corner, my tires were quite worn. And if I had done it differently, turned sharper to the left, I would have just drifted off the track. That’s why we are the drivers. We tried. control the car. I don’t expect a penalty, because I think it was a fair and tough race between the two guys who are fighting for the title, so obviously overtaking was not going to be easy. “

Regarding the Losail circuit, which has been part of the Motorcycle World Championship since 2004, but which makes its F1 debut this year, the Red Bull driver has indicated that it is “very difficult to predict what will happen here. There are many questions. We will know better when Let’s start rolling. I turned around on foot and it is a track that looks good. With fast corners and fluid combinations, “he analyzed.