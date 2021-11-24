11/23/2021 at 7:15 PM CET

Adrià Leon

The Argentine coach made it clear that he is “happy in Paris” during the press conference prior to the match against Manchester City. Pochettino, who appeared alongside Marco Verratti, acknowledged that he was only “going to talk about football”, because “there are always rumors but they should not be never a distraction“.

The meeting, which is of vital importance for the Parisian parish, must be “key to trying to classify.” That is the only concern of the head of ranks of PSG, who does not think yet “in being first or second“.

The appearance, which has come when the focus is the most lowered his situation, has not served to clarify United’s intentions nor his. “I am very happy at Paris Saint Germain, in addition, I have a contract until 2023. I’m only focused on that, “Pochettino acknowledged.

He also wanted to remember the incorporation of Sergio Ramos to the call, which he described as “very important.” Finally, the Argentine appealed to the fans to accompany the team against one of “the best teams in the world”, Pep Guardiola’s City.