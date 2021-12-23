Juliana Velasquez

“Juliana Velásquez!” Exclaimed Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar when mentioning the name of the singer-songwriter who, this year, according to the Latin Grammys, became the ‘best new artist’ in the music industry. Nervous, without being able to believe it, and after kneeling to thank God for her victory, the young Colombian walked towards the imposing stage where she would receive her first golden gramophone. With a green dress, and gloves with the phrase ‘speak to heal’, ‘Juli’, as they affectionately call her, thanked those who have been with her on that arduous artistic path that she has traveled since she was just a child.

On the afternoon of December 21, Velásquez, who is promoting her latest composition in celebration of Christmas, spoke with Infobae about what is coming up for her and her career. Next January, for example, will be a month of new songs, themes with which he hopes to impact his followers in the same way he did with his first album called ‘Juliana’.

Juliana Velasquez reacts after being announced as the winner of the Best New Artist award during the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, November 18, 2021. Picture taken November 18, 2021. REUTERS / Steve Marcus

After launching ‘Disaster Woman’, the interpreter made public her composition in honor of the December dates, and how important it is for her to show her love to those close to her through details. “It was very special, and although for people it may sound very easy, Christmas music has its formula (…) it has to be pleasant, magical music (…) it has to transmit magic because Christmas is that, it is magic , it is love, it is empathy. What I did was make a song that I liked and represented me, and I think that was the end result “Said the artist behind songs like ‘Cóseme’ and ‘Joaquín’, about her collaboration with Miniso.

And it is that Christmas 2020 was not the most exciting for Juliana. Her positive diagnosis for coronavirus caused her to have to be confined and away from her loved ones. For the singer-songwriter, the most important thing for this year is to know that people have been losing their fear, even when the covid-19 pandemic continues to be active around the world. “I think the most special thing is having lost fear a little bit. Fortunately, with the vaccines, with the measures and others, we feel much more relaxed spending time with those we love, and I think that is the most special thing this Christmas “, he detailed.

December 2021, for ‘Juli’, it will not be just any month. Not only will it be his first Christmas close to his family after the difficult time that he passed a year ago, but he was also fortunate to receive his gift months in advance. That golden gramophone that so many artists dream of winning is already in your hands, and now what you want is to continue doing things as you have been doing. In her nothing has changed, although she is aware that she has more eyes watching carefully each of her movements, she is still the same Juliana as always. “I’m still exactly the same”, he stressed.

“I think that what I see differently is the responsibility, the responsibility that I have now with the level of exposure, which is much greater. It is a much more demanding thing. I think, above all, in the messages that I give through my music. Knowing that so many more people are listening to me now only challenges me to have more important things to share, more messages, to be completely genuine, and sincere with what I do. It is an award that can generate a lot of expectation (…) so you want to change things, but I don’t want to, I want to continue doing what I do, under the same processes “Juliana argued.

And the thing is that for her the music goes much further, not for nothing, she promoted her album under the slogan ‘speak to heal’. Dozens of followers, after she did it herself through her social networks, made public their insecurities and all those situations that tormented them in silence. ‘Talking to heal ‘, as Juliana says, helped several of them not to feel excluded, and to feel like part of something, of a community, not to feel alone. Juliana carried that message to the red carpet, and to the Grammy stage, woven into her gloves.

Colombian Juliana Velásquez, winner of the best new artist award at the Latin Grammy gala EFE / Nina Prommer



“Talking to heal will continue, and it will continue to develop with many more things and a much stronger and more forceful support network, now that we have more eyes on us. New songs come, new messages come, new stories come that bring with them different causes. For me ‘talking to heal’ continues because the fact that you talk about a problem in a song is already healing, it is telling people that they do not know it, or that they are ignorant about it, that it exists. Very special things are coming, in January we have a launch of the things that have challenged me the most. They are three songs that are made from the depths of my heart “, Juliana concluded in her dialogue with this media.

Keep reading:

Fonseca gave more than $ 20 million to young musicians

Pastor López, Rodolfo Aicardi, Los 50 de Joselito and other artists that cannot be absent from the December playlists