Michael keaton is still for many the best Batman in real image of all time. The actor starred in both films about the DC superhero directed by Tim Burton, who stepped down from the director’s chair for ‘Batman Forever’ to Joel schumacher. Initially it was planned that Keaton would continue to give life to the mythical character, but finally it was not like that and now he has entered to talk about what led him to make that decision on the podcast ‘In the Envelope’.

“It’s about Bruce Wayne”

Keaton, who will resume his incarnation of Batman in the long-awaited movie ‘The Flash’, was always very clear about his vision of the character. According to him, many focus on Batman when the key really is in bruce wayne, the man behind the mask:

I always knew from the beginning that it was Bruce Wayne. That was the secret. We never talked about it. People would say “Batman does this”, but you know what, you are all wrong there. It’s about Bruce Wayne, who is that guy, what kind of person does that? Who becomes that?

The problem was that Schumacher’s vision for the character in ‘Batman Forever’ clashed squarely with what Keaton wanted. There were several meetings until finally the actor was clear that he was not going to get him to change his mind and decided to get off the boat:

When the director who did the third … I said “I just can’t do it.” And one of the reasons I couldn’t do it is … he was a good man, he’s died and I wouldn’t speak ill of him even if he was alive … he, at a certain point, after a couple more meetings in the ones that kept trying to rationalize how to do it and hoping to convince him to say “I think we shouldn’t go in that direction, we should go in this other direction.” And he wasn’t going to change his mind.

Keaton also highlighted a talk he had with Schumacher in which the director said about keeping the same character line explored by Burton that “I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and sad“, to which he replied”Wait a minute, do you know how he got to be Batman? You’ve read…? I mean, it’s pretty straightforward.“It was impossible for two such opposing visions to agree.

Warner ended up hiring Val kilmer to give life to Batman, but his experience as the hero of Gotham was very short, since he did not play him again, being replaced by George Clooney for the delusional ‘Batman and Robin’.