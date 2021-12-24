Soriana’s strategy with the presenter Inés Sainz has not gone quite well on social networks, generating some peculiar criticism.

It cannot be denied that, today, social networks are one of the main tools for brands and, without a doubt, an essential element for their strategies.

And it is that, for a few years, all the conversations are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even TikTok, which is why each of them is vital for companies to be able to connect with new audiences and know what trends are are dialing.

For this reason, it is not surprising that a brand decides to partner with a celebrity, either influencer or television, as part of a strategy to reach new consumers and, incidentally, publicize the most recent promotions. Anyway, something that catches Internet users.

Sometimes these types of actions have a great result, but there are other cases where users just don’t connect.

The latter is what has happened with an advertisement by Soriana in alliance with the television presenter Inés Sainz, with whom, through a video, she announces the offers of toys that exist in the store for the arrival of Christmas and the next day of the Magi.

These dates, among other things, are for gifts and the children are waiting for the arrival of Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, which is why, over the next few weeks, toys will be the most promoted by stores; however, Soriana’s ad has not gone down well with users.

All the toys that I had on my list to pamper my children, nieces, godchildren etc … I found them in @Soriana and many more!!! #KingdomToys https://t.co/59qKyOpbFW pic.twitter.com/wsNCPssEu9 – Inés Sainz ?? (@InesSainzG) December 23, 2021

And is that, for some of the Internet users who “looked” at the publication of Soriana and Inés Sainz simply did not sympathize with her, either because they expressed their complaints against the brand or because they do not consider that the presenter makes her purchases in the store you are advertising.

In this sense, it must be remembered that brands are looking to create content that empathizes with consumers and these, in turn, require a greater commitment from brands, not only with their new consumer habits, but also with other causes more of a social nature.

This means that for consumers it is vital that companies carry out strategies with which they feel more identified and that is precisely what has not happened with what Inés Sainz published on her Twitter account, speaking of the best offers in Soriana.

I don’t think you’re going to Soriana Morra – Rufino Rufian ?? ?? (@ Rufino2099) December 23, 2021

No ALV: XD They are very expensive in @Soriana Best prices in @WalmartMXyCAM Ha ha ha ha ha ha ? – Jorginho Toledo (@ jorge_toga1978) December 23, 2021

They give too expensive, they are burned – 1CARLOSLAGUNERO (@CARLOSFTIII) December 23, 2021

The use of social networks is essential, because that is where all the trends are made known and, for brands, these are a great space to know what new audiences are looking for.

