Last Friday, December 17, Apple TV + premiered without making practically noise what, in my point of view, is one of the best films that 2021 has left us: the wonderful ‘Swan Song’. A science fiction story that explores the humanist tropes of the genre in a truthful, simple and tremendously moving way that left me crying out loud and fascinated with the talent of its director Benjamin Cleary and his entire team.

On the occasion of the release of the feature film, we had the opportunity to chat with its two main actors, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. In this article you have the video with the interview with the actress nominated for an Oscar for her role in ‘Moonlight’, in which we have talked about her chemistry with Ali, her rejection of rehearsals, and how to find truth in an interpretation , among other things..