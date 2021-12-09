After the revelation, in an interview with the magazine GQ, that Tom holland He is thinking of leaving behind his stage as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, and subsequent statements by Amy Pascal, that they are planning a new superhero trilogy, which the studio had to deny, are being quite intense weeks for the actor. Also for the franchise and of course, for the future of one of the most beloved superheroes.

“If I continue playing Spider-Man after 30, I have done something wrong,” explained Holland in the interview that left everyone quite concerned about the future of Peter Parker within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But it seems that some damage control is coming from the actor, who in another interview, this time with Extra TVHe wanted to clarify his words and especially that statement. In the process, leaving everything even more up in the air.

“This is a perfect example of how everything you say is always misinterpreted,” he explained. To add: “I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man will be, I don’t know if I’m going to be part of it, but Spider-Man will always live in me. I know amy [Pascal] and the studio is in the process of deciding what the next phase of Spider-Man will look like. If it turns out it is with me, then that will be exciting. But if it’s time for me to step aside, I’ll do it with pride. “

Tom Holland continued: “That is what I was referring to in that interview where I said that I would have done something wrong if I continue to play Spider-Man when I am 30 years old. I said it because I would be taking away someone’s opportunity to come and change what it means to be the superhero. Spider-Man could be more diverse. It could be a woman, it could be anyone. “

The actor also thanked the journalist for correcting his words, but it is also true that saying that “he does not know what his future as Spider-Man is, and that he does not know if he will be part of it” does not reassure anyone.

The future of Spider-Man and Miles Morales

In that interview with GQ Tom Holland mentioned that he would like to see a version of Spider-Man with Miles Morales, in an effort to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe even more diverse. But in none of the superhero movies have we seen the character acquire a leading role.

Where we have seen Miles Morales front line is in the animated movie Spider-Man: a new universe and its sequels, which are released in 2022 and 2023.

At the moment we have the opportunity to see Tom Holland, and maybe Tobey Maguire with Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens on December 16 in cinemas around the world.