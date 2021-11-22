If in terms of genitalia, the penis has traditionally been the object of analysis, due to its size, shape or color, the 21st century arrived with a new object of scrutiny: the vulva (no, it’s not called a vagina). The tyranny of the pink, symmetrical and “collected” vulva (and operated in many cases) has marked the norm in the collective ideology. But vulvas aren’t like that … and no one should make you feel bad about yours.

We say vagina … when we mean vulva

The first and fundamental thing is to make the concepts clear: we tend to call the female genitalia vagina generically, but actually the vagina is the inner part of said genitalia.

The external part, what we see with the naked eye (opening the legs a bit, yes) is The vulva. And it is precisely on this area that they fall, thanks to porn among other things, doubts, insecurities and criticisms. As you hear / read it.

The color of the lips, if the labia minora protrude over the larger ones or the size of the clitoris make each vulva unique (and wonderful), but they also become elements of rejection for those who (enough already) are looking for a specific model, that one. that they have seen in porn.

In case it was not enough with the unattainable models (at least not with health) that they already imposed on us at the body level, now it seems that our genitals also have to adhere to a canon.

Barbie’s vulva

Yes, the most famous doll in the world (at least for the generation pre millennial), it did not have “detailed” genitalia, hence the wonderful thing about using this name to refer to the vulva model that little by little has been normalizing.

And it is that these vulvas of which we speak, the ones we see in porn, are “as very ideal” and “little varied”, as if they had been designed by a man and manufactured in series for the enjoyment of the staff: pink color, symmetry Totally on the lips, the labia majora cover the minors, the clitoral hood is small and not very bulky, the clitoris is not too big …

The acceptance as normal of this type of vulvas has led many women to feel that their genitals are “not normal”, that they are ugly and even unpleasant. And no, they are not, what they are is real.

In consultation I have seen women who had never considered that their genitals “could have something wrong” until one of his partners has “commented” to him how “strange the way seemed to him or directly showing a rejection of them or the refusal to perform oral sex for this reason.

Concern about the appearance of the vulva affects pleasure

As in everything that threatens our self-esteem, the idea that something so absolutely intimate (the most intimate thing in the universe, perhaps) such as our vulva can be unpleasant, the only thing it leads to is feeling bad.

Worrying about the area and its appearance leads us to think about it in our sexual encounters … and even to avoid them for “fear” of showing it or the reaction of the other person. And if the head is focused on something that does not make us feel good and that, to make matters worse, is the center of the activity in question, it is very difficult to be able to relax and enjoy.

And since you don’t play with pleasure -except for pleasure- let’s get rid of the unique model at once and embrace, for our sake, true normality, the one in which vulvas, like people, are of different sizes and shapes. Because Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans are not alike at all, but they are both very pretty, right?

Your vulva is perfect

Yes, your vulva is great, and it is because in addition to being the entrance to the vagina, in addition to being the “envelope” of the hole to urinate, in addition to all that the vulva, the labia majora, the minors, the clitoris … . They’re a absolute and total source of pleasure!

And yes, we insist, there are many shapes, sizes and colors, look how good!

Colour : from a pale pink to a dark vermilion, passing through various browns, there are vulvas of different shades. What’s more, the labia majora tend to have one color and the labia minora another.

: from a pale pink to a dark vermilion, passing through various browns, there are vulvas of different shades. What’s more, the labia majora tend to have one color and the labia minora another. (Asymmetry : that symmetry shown by “the vulvas that came from porn” (as if it were a 007 movie) in many cases is due not to the power of genes but to the skill of surgeons. Typically, the left lip has one size and the right another.

: that symmetry shown by “the vulvas that came from porn” (as if it were a 007 movie) in many cases is due not to the power of genes but to the skill of surgeons. Typically, the left lip has one size and the right another. Size : There are women who have fleshy vulva, the “plump” mount of Venus and others who have less, there are vulvas with generous and fleshy lips and others with thin and very soft lips.

: There are women who have fleshy vulva, the “plump” mount of Venus and others who have less, there are vulvas with generous and fleshy lips and others with thin and very soft lips. Shape : there are vulvas in which the labia majora cover and hide the minors, and vulvas in which the labia minora protrude a lot.

: there are vulvas in which the labia majora cover and hide the minors, and vulvas in which the labia minora protrude a lot. The clitoris: what we see of the clitoris is only the tip of the iceberg, since within our body this wonderful organ whose only function is pleasure, it can measure up to 11 or 12 centimeters. The external part, as I said, is the glans of the clitoris, and there are women who have it smaller and women who have it larger, especially when they are excited and, as with men, it becomes erect (increases of size).

As you can see there are vulvas of a thousand shapes and models, and all of them They are normal and great. Let no one tell you otherwise!

When we should be concerned about the appearance of our vulva

Sexual health is essential, and the care of our genitals something that we should never neglect. It is not the canon that should concern us, but health.

Special attention, and visit to the specialist, if:

Itching : if you get very, very itchy, if you notice very sensitive labia minora and scratching you even feel some pleasure … followed by intense discomfort, it is very possible that you have an infection. Candida (candidiasis) is responsible in many cases for these itches.

: if you get very, very itchy, if you notice very sensitive labia minora and scratching you even feel some pleasure … followed by intense discomfort, it is very possible that you have an infection. Candida (candidiasis) is responsible in many cases for these itches. You have a lump : in many cases it is a hair that remains trapped in the skin, which is colloquially known as ingrown hair (vulvar folliculitis) and forms a bulge that can be quite painful. If that’s the case, please don’t try to pull out the hair and leave the eyebrow tweezers (and those undesirable sneaky little hairs that come out on the chin), you’ll only get hurt and get infected.

: in many cases it is a hair that remains trapped in the skin, which is colloquially known as ingrown hair (vulvar folliculitis) and forms a bulge that can be quite painful. If that’s the case, please don’t try to pull out the hair and leave the eyebrow tweezers (and those undesirable sneaky little hairs that come out on the chin), you’ll only get hurt and get infected. Change in smell: Strictly the change in the smell is due to a change in the discharge and an infection of the vagina, but it is always good to remember it so that we keep it in mind.

The “normal”, what we find in real life, are vaginas of different shapes, sizes and colors, there is variability, so that it is complex, because no, you are not a Barbie … nor do you want to be: with your real vulva you enjoy more!

