I Can’t View or Play YouTube Videos on My PC or Cell Phone – Problem Solution

At the global level, video consumption has been growing in recent years and if we look a little more in depth, the protagonist of this boom in the audiovisual world was YouTube. In a really unstoppable way it has grown and more and more people belong to this world.

Previously, there were traditional industries such as television to visually entertain and also sold advertising, but as a result of YouTube hand in hand with technological advances, this radically changed. There is currently a great interaction regarding the videos.

There are some content with greater visits than others, but it is certain that there is very popular content, In addition, you can also see YouTube videos in floating window on Android from Telegram. They are applications that at some point can work as a team.

Listening to our favorite music or watching videos on these platforms is a high source of entertainment, quantity and quantity of people are who use the YouTube platform for their entertainment, but not everything is perfect, many people the videos are not played, It is for that reason that here you will know the solutions for this problem.

Why won’t YouTube videos play?

The options really vary, and it also depends from which device it is that you do not want to reproduce. Mostly presents problems associated with the browser we use, Why? In many cases this is not updated or when we have used it a lot, it saves large amounts of cookies, so that unnecessary information accumulates in the memory of our system.

Now, another reason that we can mention is that we have our mobile outdated, the applications require several add-ons that perhaps if the system of our mobile is outdated, it does not access in the best way. The factors can vary a lot, the important thing is inquire which one is being presented to you.

Another more delicate aspect is the phone’s flash player if this is not good then it would affect the YouTube application. Many of these issues can be fixed.

What to do if YouTube videos won’t play or load on my PC?

Let’s talk now about how to resolve conflicts with video playback on our computer.

Check the internet connection

One reason of great weight is the quality of the internet connection, sometimes it is not good enough. If the network to which we are connected is not efficient, the videos will not be able to be played. For that reason maybe your computer cannot play the videos you want to watch. A practical solution would be to verify the proper functioning of the internet connection, if you have a wired connection, you can examine the state of the cables, tips and each of the connectors, in addition to verifying that you really have a stable connection, if your connection It is wireless, so check that the router that provides internet is working correctly.

Chrome extension issues

The Google Chrome browser is one of the most popular browsers used by Internet users, however, sometimes there may be certain drawbacks that prevent the playback of videos from YouTube from being affected. And it is that some extensions what they do is generate reproduction conflicts, as these may be designed to block specific Chrome options that are required to play multimedia content from the browser. So it’s a good idea to take a look at the extensions you have installed so you can uninstall the less important ones.

JavaScript is a programming language that works in our browser, thanks to its integration with HTML5 this, can make the pages we visit more dynamic and with a modern interface, if this function is disabled or outdated, then its operation will be affected, among the JavaScript functions is the reproduction of multimedia content such as YouTube.

Verify the operation of the codecs

The codec is a code contained in a specialized program that is responsible for transforming the digital signals contained in web pages or multimedia files into an audio and video format that we can interpret as such. Ideally, install a codec pack that supports a good number of formatsThis way we will make sure that we can reproduce the videos from YouTube or that we have stored on our personal disk.

What solution is there if YouTube doesn’t work on my cell phone and I can’t watch videos?

If the problem you want to solve is presented in YouTube for mobile you can try some of these recommendations.

Restart YouTube

Sometimes the apps that we have installed on our mobile have errors or unknown bugs, which before starting to try to solve with complex methods, We can solve it by simply closing the app and reopening it, so that she herself verifies the correct operation and if there is any failure, the online support of the app will be in charge of solving.

Clear YouTube data and cache

Mobile phones sometimes collect a lot of junk information and this is of no use to us, some information reaches the memory of our mobile browser and the device tends to create certain errors. Not even let us play the videos. One of the first solutions is to clear the cache on any Android device to free up space.

Another effective solution is to restart our phone, maybe, if you have a lot of time without shutting down or restarting your phone this, tend not to let you play the videos. In this sense, you can also clear the cache, but from the YouTube application, to see if you get the solution.

Likewise, it may be that in some way your YouTube app has been corrupted then you can access the option to uninstall and reinstall the application. However, you can also access YouTube from its IP address.

It is important to know the versions of the Android system in case this affects in the sense that it is very old or has an error With the YouTube application, find out about the necessary data of your current mobile.

In the same way, our browser history may be cluttered, if it is the case that we want to see YouTube from our computer and it does not allow us to reproduce. We can proceed to delete this data that may be interfering.

You can enter your browser and in tools, delete browsing data, it is possible that this option will help you in the best way. In the same way, you can clear the cache file that you can see in the same location, within the options of the browser tools.

Before entering YouTube again to see if what you did works, it is better to restart your computer to save the changes. It is always good to know a little more technological data in case one of these cases occurs, to know what steps to take to solve the problems. Finally, start over on YouTube and enjoy its content.