"I am famous, I am like Breton"

Sergio morate he remained seated inside the military plane of the Ministry of Defense. After killing her ex-girlfriend Marina Okarynska and her friend Laura del Hoyo In his city, Cuenca, he had escaped and hidden in Romania, at the home of an old colleague whom he had met in prison. But in the end they had found him and that September 5, 2015 they brought him back to Spain to pay for their crimes.

Not two minutes passed when Morate saw two guys enter the plane who had to be policemen, although they were wearing plain clothes. One was the Chief Inspector of Cuenca, Francisco Sánchez; the other, an agent from the Central Specialized Crime Unit, an Andalusian inspector strong and shaved hair named Fran that he has met the murderer’s mother and knows that she is one more victim in this story. With the handcuffs on, Morate sees them approach him and sit opposite him. The three are alone.

“The one that I have bundled”

The police then ask him about the trip, if there was turbulence, if he is thirsty. He asks for a bottle of water. When they give it to him, the Andalusian policeman tells him

– “How do you see the situation? What do you hope will happen now?”

Morate said four words:– “The one that I have bundled”.

And then he remembered his mother, the person who had helped him the most in his life, and what he would be suffering because of her, again:

– “How is my mother? Because you are Fran, right? He said looking at the policeman. My mother has told me about you. He says to pay attention to you, you’re a good guy, “Morate snapped at the specialist in gaining the trust of the murderers.

The investigator responds quickly, he knows that he should not lie to the detainee or give him false hope:

– “I don’t know if I’m a good guy or not, Sergio. What I do know is that I’m here to try to you spend a lot of time in jail “.

A game of chess

Morate was restless, he wanted to know how many years of sentence could fall for the two murders. The investigator knows that they cannot sentence him to reviewable permanent prison, but decides not to explain it to him for the time being. They are both playing a game of chess or mus. The police cannot ask him directly about his murdersYou can only get him to count things on his own, spontaneously.

And spontaneously Morate assumes he killed his ex-girlfriend and friend, Laura. The first, Marina, deserved it, according to her criminal logic; the second was passing by. “Poor Laura “, he says once without much conviction.

Travel by car

The conversation on the military plane between the policeman and the murderer lasts almost an hour. Morate has connected with Inspector Fran and both will sit together in the car that will take them from the Torrejón de Ardoz airport to the Cuenca police station, about 120 kilometers away.

On the way, Morate remains restless and talks about his escape to Romania, from his stops at gas stations, from an accident he had in Italy, while on the run. And how, days before the crimes, he dug a hole in the mountain to put the lifeless body of his girlfriend, Marina, but he did not intend to kill Laura. “If I bury them well, you won’t catch me for a joke “, he presumes to the police.

Shortly before arriving in Cuenca, Morate expresses some relief because it has rained a lot in the city:

– “What difference does it make to you?” Asks the policeman.

– “If it has rained so much, there will be fewer people at the courthouse door to tell me things …”.

Citizen zero

Morate has explained to the policeman that He does not want to be put in jail in Cuenca. They know him and some will come after him after what he has done. He was already in prison years ago, after attacking another girlfriend who dared to leave him. He knows that world, he knows what they do to some famous murderers and rapists. Vanity has a morbid side to some criminals. Citizen Zero who, as in the old song of Joaquin Sabina, he becomes someone thanks to the blood that he made flow. If I bury them well, you don’t get me for a joke. Fame, a certain sick pride of being a different, well-known killer.

– “Have you been in homicide for a long time?”

-“Four years”.

– “And you have been in famous cases …”.

– “In some, yes.”

– “In Breton’s too?”

Jose Breton he burned his children alive on his farm in Córdoba, in October 2011, almost four years before the murders of Sergio Morate. Breton’s wife, like Morate’s girlfriend, had had the courage to separate and try to start a new life without him.

Less than Breton

Morate wants to make it clear to the police officer with whom he is venting that he is not like Breton. For him, there are many differences between them. He has also killed two people, but he only wanted to kill one. And she was a grown woman, not a child.

– “Breton spent 40 years in prison, I cannot spend that long. Breton killed two children “.

At the entrance of the Cuenca police station there is no one waiting to insult him or ask to be lynched. Then, Morate sees a familiar face. His name is Javier. They met several times, some time ago, crushing each other in the gym. Now Javier is a policeman. Sergio, always with handcuffs on, approaches him and asks:

-“What are you doing here?”.

– “You see, I start in the Judiciary and the first one I have to stop is an acquaintance. Stop you, Sergio.”

The plane of the ministers

Morate responds quickly. He is no longer an anonymous kid from Cuenca, a zero citizen:

– “You have arrested a famous person, Javi. They have brought me on the plane of the ministers. I have been in the same airport waiting room that the King of Spain uses. I am like Breton, I am famous “.

48 years in jail

Time was running out for the murderer-dealing cop. Very soon they would take Morate to the Estremera prison in Madrid. The court sentenced to 48 years in prison, eight more than José Bretón, the murderer he used to refer to.

Before saying goodbye, Inspector Fran wanted to know why, knowing his violent nature, his aggressive impulses, Sergio Morate, who had accepted his mother’s request to go to a psychologist after hitting his other girlfriend, I had not tried to ask for help before committing their crimes.

– “Knowing that you were with that runrún, circling to kill MarinaWhy didn’t you tell the psychologist or psychiatrist, ‘Look, I’m thinking of doing this crazy thing, help me.’

It was not the first time that Sergio Morate thought about it, about whether he should have asked the doctor for help, about whether Marina, his ex-girlfriend, deserved to stay alive. He coldly replied:

– “I ever thought of telling them, yes. But what would they have done with me then? Give me some pills? “