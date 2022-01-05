The image of a worm emerging from a Doritos bag has attracted attention on Twitter, a social network through which a user has made her claim to the brand.

Twitter is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful social networks today; beyond its popularity (which cannot be compared with Facebook and other platforms), Twitter has become that great space where users express their complaints regarding anything.

Now, speaking in the context of complaints and claims to companies due to failures in their products or services, the Parag Agrawal social network is a very useful tool for both brands or companies and consumers.

And it is that, once the pandemic does its job and literally forces us not to leave home at all, it cannot be denied that Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, etc., were the platforms through which we carry carry out our lives: shopping, talking with family or friends, working, taking classes, among other essential activities.

That is why, with the acceleration of digitization around the world, each of the platforms that we have available on the network are of great importance in a context where everything happens in those scenarios.

Twitter is a great example of this and it is for this reason that users approach this social network to share their complaints, claims, suggestions and other types of comments.

Today, a few hours ago, a user who calls herself @juguitodechale has exposed a serious mistake made by Doritos.

The tweeter shared a couple of images where a worm is seen coming out of her Doritos bag, a fact that, as she recounts in her tweet, she took with humor writing: “How is your 2022 going? I almost ate a worm in a @Doritos_Mx bag? “

How is your 2022 going?

I almost ate a worm in a bag of @Doritos_Mx ? pic.twitter.com/ZUwpZAASQm – Urora? (@juguitodechale) January 4, 2022

Of course, as often happens in these cases, through Community Manager, the brand has taken the first step to provide a solution to what is undoubtedly a bad experience for a consumer.

However, even when the user handled it with humor, the truth is that these types of “errors” leave a bad feeling and an important precedent for when they want to consume said product again.

Consumers, as well as they can be faithful, are lethal and usually do not forgive this type of abuse, especially when it is not the only case, but later we learn of other similar cases or, even, much worse ones.

At present, thanks to the power of social networks, this relationship between company and consumer is much more fragile and, for this reason, communication needs to be more direct and punctual.

