It is not surprising, then, that their models are continuously made as part of the best sellers in the different segments in an electrified branch that gain more followers . Thus, we can say that with Hyundai, vehicles like the Kona is one of the best electric available that we can count on. But if what we are looking for is a hybrid, its version is also more than complete. Although there are several more.

A bet with which the play has gone more than well. In these, it is the main automobile manufacturer in South Korea, and is also the 6th largest manufacturer in the world thanks to its wide range of models that adapt to the needs and requirements of a large number of users.

The variant of electric and hybrids registers a fervent activity in the launch of what are the new generation vehicles. With more and more travel and advances to be truly the most convenient, it is brands like Hyundai that have bet squarely by this type of electrified cars.

The most interesting of its ECO range

Given this, it is brands like Hyundai that are doing to push so much and so well to electric and hybrids, which increasingly with more models of these characteristics, in different segments so that they adapt to a greater number of users depending on what they need.

In this sense, the one in South Korea currently has three purely electric, the Kona, the Ioniq EV and the Ioniq 5 2021, who are postulated as the big achievers of their classes. Likewise, it also has other advantageous hybrids and plug-in hybrids, among which is the Kona in its HEV and PHEV version.

Hyundai Ioniq EV

The first and big star of the house is the Ioniq EV, the brand’s first fully electric saloon. Measuring 4.4 meters long, 1.8 meters wide and 1.4 meters high, this car is sold in electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. It is a saloon with a large interior space and a high level of comfort (here you have its technical sheet).

It is true that it is not the electric car with the longest autonomy, but it is one of the more efficient out of the market, and also very, very fast, faster than any of the other Ioniqs. And if an electric has that special charm of its silence and clean power delivery, this EV adds some more charm that day by day it becomes one of the most beneficial. With a power of 101 kW (the equivalent of 136 hp), its autonomy is 311 km. All this allows you to enjoy the Zero label of the DGT.

Kona EV

And if the Ioniq is a great winner, with the Kona EV we have another of the most outstanding cars and that Hyundai has in the best of senses with the electric ones. The same is the version of the Compact SUV of the brand, and that is provided with dimensions of 4.1 meters, a width of 1.8 meters and a height of 1.5 meters.

Regarding its mechanics, it uses an electric motor with 150 kW (204 hp) and 64 kWh batteries. It offers a range of 484 km respectively in the WLTP cycle. It also has the Zero label. As for the lithium ion polymer battery charging, it takes about 47 minutes from 10 to 80% with a 100 kW direct current (DC) fast charger. It has an optional 10.5 kW three-phase on-board charger.

Tucson HEV

After the 100% electric we have those that are the hybrid models of the Hyundai brand, in this case the Tucson in its conventional hybrid specification or self-charging (HEV). With a design that breaks molds, this also offers you its most performance version of the range.

An SUV ready to devour kilometers thanks to its 230 hp, without your autonomy worrying you. Very safe on the asphalt, thanks to its optional all-wheel drive we can also seek adventure outside of it. All this with the security that you are respecting the environment. It renewed its design, with very groundbreaking lines, and incorporates cutting-edge connectivity technology and driving aids. It has the ECO label.

Ioniq PHEV

As we say, the South Korean brand is presented in the market with different mechanics for several of its models. A specific case is the one that encompasses the Ioniq, this time with its plug-in hybrid specification. With him we will be willing to drive a car with which we can make our journey without consuming gasoline and with zero emissions up to 52 km of electric autonomy.

A vehicle that also has a Zero Label for which it is not subject to any anti-pollution protocol. As such, it is a stylish car that offers you the best of both worlds. On the one hand, an electric motor to enjoy all the benefits of efficient driving. And, on the other, a gasoline engine to enjoy long journeys. Generate a combined power of 141 hp, all assisted by a 6-speed double-clutch gearbox. It is suitable for those who are not yet ready for an electric but who care about the environment.

Santa FE PHEV

On the other hand, and becoming another of Hyundai’s great electrics, we have the Santa Fe plug-in hybrid mechanics. This is an SUV that has been updated for these times, where it offers a variant with a range of up to 59 km in combined use, and up to 69 in urban traffic.

With a great power of 265 hp, it is also a great car. It is a capable, dynamic, safe and comfortable range but, above all, very efficient. In addition, it is seen as a car with which you can take advantage of the Moves Plan for purchase aid, benefit from tax reductions and enjoy all the benefits of its Zero Emissions label from the DGT.