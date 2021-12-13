But above all for its great results. So much so that the Hyundai firm has continued to bet that the following that are placed in their vehicles are based on it . In fact, the one that equips the new Ioniq 5 and that allows to travel more than 500 kilometers with a single charge, deepens on that of its previous generation.

One of them, for example, and which comes from the well-known Hyundai Kona EV platform (here its technical sheet), allows the integration of its batteries, with a range of up to 449 kilometers of combined use , without affecting the interior cabin. At present it is one of the units that most like for its good efficiency.

The electric vehicle battery is the key to its autonomy. In essence, it is an accumulator in which electricity is stored, which will later be transmitted to the electric motor for normal operation of the car. Although they are still usually quite large, there are some variations from the standard.

As they are

Cars like the recently launched Ioniq 5 commercially employ, and this is another of the conditions for belonging to this brand, as the basis for the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform. This platform guarantees the ability to loads with high voltages (800 v) and high autonomies. It is also shared with Kia or Genesis.

In this sense, what we see in vehicles like the number 5 of the South Korean brand is the one that has to do with a standard 58 kWh capacity, but from which we can also opt for a second, even more interesting, of 72 , 6 kWh. This last one is the one that evolves now until reaching the 77.4 kWh as is already the case in the Kia EV6 range, a model with which it shares many elements.

Being able to recharge with powers of up to 350 kW, Hyundai’s battery is made up of 30 modules of 2.42 kWh but, once disassembled, it leaves room for two more, which means that it could even contain 32, touching a total capacity of 77.44 kWh. The modules are arranged in 4 rows, each of 8 modules, except for one that has only 6. Each module, in turn, consists of 12 bag cells each of which has a capacity of approximately 200 Wh.

Other innovations

But the battery is not the only innovation Hyundai is introducing in electric cars. It also employs a system of liquid cooling for them, which requires less space than air ventilation, increasing the density of the batteries by 35%.

This type of new technology has allowed the second generation of electric cars from Hyundai and Kia to double their autonomy without increasing the space intended for batteries. Thus, and sharing that new platform, he took it because the first Kia Soul, which had a range of 180 kilometers with a single charge of its 30 kWh battery, now has in its second generation a 64 kWh battery in the same space , increasing the range to 398 kilometers.