Hyundai’s and Kia’s Marketing Strategy for 2022

The chip shortage does not appear to be a problem for South Korean giants Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp.

According to its forecasts for 2022, the global sales of units of both brands combined will increase by 12.11 percent, even as the two companies come from a 2021 in which expectations were not met due to the chronic lack of chips. and the so-called “container crisis”.

The two companies combined sold 6.65 million vehicles in 2021, almost 3.8 percent less than their initial goals of selling 6.91 million.

The biggest cause of last year’s sales collapse: chip shortages, which reduced the delivery of units around the world and brakes of various sizes at the brands’ plants.

The idea now is to increase sales in all markets and reach 7.5 million units sold in 2022, which would raise the group to the top 5 of the best performing companies.

“In 2022, Hyundai Motor hopes to be able to expand its market share and strengthen profits through the efforts of the brands and a stabilization of the supply and demand of chips,” Hyundai said in a official statement.

Marketing strategy for 2022 includes “adjusting vehicle production schedules around the world, strengthening electric car lines and optimizing sales gains and losses by region,” he added.

Hyundai Motor has eight manufacturing plants, 7 design and technical centers around the world. One of the factories is in Mexico, in Pesquería, Nuevo León.

The lack of chips due to an overwhelming demand for computing devices during the covid pandemic, seriously affected the automotive industry, with hundreds of thousands of units worldwide that could not be produced due to the absence of key parts.

Hyundai and Kia: warn against inflation

According to analysts Eugene Investment & SecuritiesWhile it is interesting that brands hope to sell more, the scenario is far from clear.

It is that although the problem of the lack of chips would begin to be solved, the impact would now come from prices, which would increase due to the increase in raw materials linked to the automotive industry, reports Reuters.

All this would have an impact on sales or profitability, according to the pricing / sales strategy that each carmaker has.

The novelties were well seen by the market. Shares of Hyundai Motor rose nearly 1 percent.

Hyundai Motor had cut its global vehicle delivery targets for last year by nearly 4 percent – from 4.17 million to 4 million.