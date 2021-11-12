Hyundai Motorsport is the latest manufacturer to confirm its program in the new WRC queen class. However, the South Korean firm wants this to be the only point where it can ‘get left behind’. Given M-Sport’s intention to have four Ford Puma Rally1s from the first round of the year and Toyota Gazoo Racing’s project with four ‘Rally1s’ -including Takamoto Katsuta-, Hyundai is also willing to have four units of its i20 N Rally1 in competition. However, this goal is not short-term and is for a later time in the 2022 season.

This means that Dani Sordo and Oliver Solberg could alternate in the third i20 N Rally1 in the first phase of the season to later have his own vehicle and compete in this way full time in the second half of the championship. In the end, having four cars can be the best way to develop the Hyundai i20 N Rally1, especially if this type of hybrid vehicle does not have permission to compete in regional and national rallies. Although it is true that the World Rally Cars have been able to do so, the technological complexity and safety and logistics aspects can keep the Hyundai ‘Rally1’ and the rest of the teams away from this type of test.

Be that as it may and leaving aside the ‘expansion’ of the ‘Rally1’, Andrea Adamo has made it clear that Hyundai is working on having four i20 N Rally1s in the World Championship. And it also does not open the door to any of these units being in private hands. Hyundai Motorsport doesn’t want to hear about a ‘racing-customer’ program with his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and all the units of its hybrid vehicle will run under the umbrella of the official structure. Adamo rules out in this way selling or renting Hyundai’s ‘Rally1’, unlike M-Sport that is open to this possibility.