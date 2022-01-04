Hyundai Tucson vs. KIA Sportage: high-flying compact SUV

It is very possible that the star segment of the market is that of the C-SUV, versatile and well-prepared models that are succeeding without reservation. And, among all of them, two Korean models stand out: the Tucson and the Sportage.

Few comparisons between similar models are more attractive than the one that we are going to face in the following lines, because not in vain the KIA Sportage and the Hyundai tucson They are the two best-selling models of both brands.

And no, as we all know, neither KIA nor Hyundai are precisely brands that are not very relevant in the world market, since in recent years they have earned a dominant place in the industry thanks to the quality / price ratio of their products.

Both the Tucson and the Sportage are a good example of this. Both have recently welcomed a new generation (fourth in the case of the Hyundai and fifth in the case of the KIA) and neither of them has been content to take on little more than a conservative update, instead they have put it all on top. table to try to lead the segment that currently has the greatest competition in the market: that of the C-SUV. Shall we start?

Dimensions

Both the Tucson and the Sportage are the bet of both brands for the compact segment of SUVs, so their exterior measurements are similar. And, as if that weren’t enough, both are conceived on the same platform, the N3 of the South Korean group that includes both firms.

Tucson vs. Sportage in dimensions

Measures Hyundai tucson KIA Sportage Length 4.50 meters 4.51 meters Height 1.65 meters 1.65 meters Width 1.86 meters 1.86 meters Distance between axis 2.68 meters 2.68 meters Weight 1531 kg 1595 kg Minimal trunk 546 liters 591 liters Maximum luggage compartment 1725 liters 1780 liters

In any case, the KIA Sportage is a centimeter longer, although just as tall and wide. Obviously, the wheelbase is also the same and, in terms of the load capacity of the trunk In standard configuration, that is, without touching the rear row of seats, the Sportage offers almost 50 liters more volume. It is also slightly heavier.

As for the cabin, the feeling of space is equally notable in both models, highlighting in both cases the spacious rear seats, improved in relation to previous generations. Multipurpose vehicles that have not neglected such an important aspect for families.

The cabin of the Hyundai Tucson is striking, spacious and beautifully finished.

Mechanical range



The Hyundai Tucson and the KIA Sportage bet on a wide mechanical offer, as is the usual rule in any model that wants to become a best seller. In this case, the customer can choose between several gasoline, diesel and even hybrid engines.

The fact that both models belong to brands of the same group, use the same platform and are aimed at a very similar type of customer makes the offer of engines equally similar.

In fact, the only difference is that the Hyundai Tucson offers the block 1.6 TGDI of gasoline of 150 CV without mild hybridization, something that is not possible to acquire in the case of the KIA Sportage.

Tucson vs. Sportage in range of engines

Type Hyundai tucson KIA Sportage Gasoline 1.6 TGDI 150 hp – Gasoline MHEV 1.6 TGDI 150 hp 1.6 TGDI 150 hp Gasoline MHEV 1.6 TGDI 180 hp 1.6 TGDI 180 hp Diesel 1.6 CRDI 115 HP 1.6 CRDI 115 HP Diesel MHEV 1.6 CRDI 136 hp 1.6 CRDI 136 hp Hybrid Gasoline (HEV) 1.6 TGDI 230 hp 1.6 TGDI 230 hp Plug-in Hybrid Gasoline (PHEV) 1.6 TGDI 265 CV 1.6 TGDI 265 CV

The rest of the offer is the same, with gasoline mechanics of 150 and 180 CV, all of them MHEV, accompanied by the 1.6 CRDI diesel 115 CV conventional or 136 CV soft hybridization. Finally, there is the possibility of enjoying two hybrid modalities: the HEV with the 1.6 TGDI of 230 CV and the plug-in hybrid with this same block and 265 CV. Both offer different versions of manual or automatic transmission, as well as front or all-wheel drive.

The interior of the KIA Sportage attracts attention thanks to its voluminous screens.

Cabin

We have briefly discussed the space that the interior of these two models offers, but now we are going to focus on the design and the perceived quality of the materials used. It must be said that both achieve a very high grade in this section, although the Hyundai Tucson offers the occupant a design (called Interspace) as striking as the exterior, but of more conventional configuration on the center console.

In any case, Hyundai has not forgotten to introduce a large digital instrument cluster and a large multimedia screen for the center and mid-height area, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The completely redesigned center console stands out thanks to the large 10.25 inch touch screen in the higher-end versions and 8-inch in the rest. Nor should we lose sight of the air conditioning module, since it also has a touch operation, although with capacitive buttons.

Óscar Magro has already tried the Hyundai Tucson and he tells you everything in this video.

For its part, the Sportage has a state-of-the-art cabin in which the curved screen, the result of the combination of the instrument panel and the infotainment screen, is one of the differentiating elements. The driving position is highly technological and boasts fully digital instrumentation thanks to a 12.3-inch TFT screen and, to its right, there is another touch screen of the same dimensions to operate the rest of the systems.

Both one and the other have nice materials, solid design and flawless fits, which allows the occupant to perceive quality in all its elements.

Prices and versions

We finalize this comparison between two of the best midsize SUVs on the market by analyzing the prices and the respective versions available for each of them. The Hyundai Tucson is the most economical model in its access version, called Klass, which starts from less than 30,000 euros.

HYUNDAI TUCSON 2021 PRICES IN SPAIN

MECHANICS KLASS MAXX MAXX SKY TECNO TECNO SKY STYLE 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV 6v € 27,400 € 30,200 – – – – 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV 6v MHEV – € 31,700 € 32,800 € 35,450 € 35,950 – 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV 7DCT MHEV – – – € 37,700 € 38,200 – 1.6 T-GDi 180 CV 7DCT MHEV 4×4 – – – – – € 44,750 1.6 CRDi 115 CV 6v € 29,000 € 31,800 – – – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV 7DCT MHEV 4×4 – € 38,550 € 39,650 € 43,000 € 43,500 € 47,000 1.6 CRDi 136 CV 7DCT MHEV – € 35,050 € 36,150 € 39,500 € 40,000 – 1.6 T-GDi 230 CV Aut. 6v HEV – € 34,950 € 36,050 € 39,650 € 40,150 – 1.6 T-GDi 230 CV Aut. 6v HEV 4×4 – – – – – € 47,150

Prices valid from November / 2020 without including discounts or other promotions

This makes the Tucson around 5000 euros cheaper than the cheaper KIA Sportage, which can certainly tip the balance in your favor when choosing a car. As we go up the scale of versions and equipment, prices are equalized until they end up practically in the same figures.

We have already made a first contact with the KIA Sportage 2022 and it is very worth seeing.

PRICES OF THE KIA SPORTAGE 2022 IN SPAIN

MECHANICS CONCEPT DRIVE TECH GT-LINE LAUNCH EDITION 1.6 CRDi 115 CV 6v € 35,075 – – – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV iMT MHEV € 34,275 € 36,675 € 39,575 – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV iMT MHEV 4×4 – – € 42,475 – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV DCT MHEV – – € 41,675 € 46,775 – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV DCT MHEV 4×4 – – € 44,575 € 50,375 – 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV 6v MHEV – € 33,275 € 36,175 – – 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV DCT MHEV – – € 38,275 € 43,375 – 1.6 T-GDi 180 CV MHEV DCT 4×4 – – € 44,325 € 50,125 – 1.6 HEV 230 CV – € 38,325 € 41,225 € 46,325 € 46,025 1.6 HEV 230 CV 4×4 – – € 44,125 € 49,925 –

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

In summary, with the Hyundai Tucson and the KIA Sportage, the South Korean group puts on the market two great products with an excellent quality / price ratio that, despite having established themselves as best sellers for years, have not wanted to apply the philosophy of “If it is not broke, do not fix it” and they have wanted to advance notably with the new generations of their respective C-segment SUVs.

And is that Hyundai and KIA are aware that they have before them a large list of very capable and attractive rivals for the user, so resting on your laurels is not an option. And to you, what do you think of the Tucson and the Sportage?