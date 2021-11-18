The new Hyundai Seven Concept has been presented in society. An interesting and striking conceptual model that lays the foundations and advances various keys to a future 100% electric SUV, the new IONIQ 7. A model that is included in the electric offensive that the Hyundai brand is carrying out.

Hyundai has presented in society the project in which it has been working in recent months. A very important conceptual model that we must pay close attention to because it lays the foundations for a future model. The new Hyundai Seven Concept has made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The South Korean manufacturer has taken advantage of the celebration of this important event that is a true world showcase.

The new Seven Concept allows us to glimpse the third model that will swell the incipient IONIQ family of electric vehicles. Specifically, we are looking at a concept car that anticipates several keys to the IONIQ 7, a new generation 100% electric SUV loaded with advanced technology. Hyundai highlights that this new concept model opens a new chapter for the IONIQ brand.

The new Hyundai Seven Concept previews the keys to the future IONIQ 7

Hyundai Seven Concept, redefining the SUV with an aerodynamic exterior



The base used by the new Seven Concept is none other than the e-GMP platform. An architecture specifically dedicated to electric vehicles. A platform used, for example, by the new IONIQ 5 that has recently arrived at our dealerships. Hyundai emphasizes that, thanks to this platform and the concept car’s enormous wheelbase, new experiences have been offered to customers.

Just take a quick look at the exterior design of the new Seven Concept to realize that the aerodynamics have been very worked. Something crucial when it comes to a fully electric car. Although this is an SUV, there are certain features and characteristics that represent a break from what we can define as a traditional SUV.

Another distinctive exterior design element is the wheels with Active Air Flaps that unfold or retract based on cooling or low brake resistance requirements. And what is equally important, we must not overlook both optical groups. LED technology is the protagonist and the pixel type configuration is decisive to show off a modern appearance and, above all, adapted to the new philosophy of the brand.

The Hyundai Seven Concept is an interesting and futuristic 100% electric SUV

The interior of the new Hyundai Seven Concept



Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Seven Concept we will be surrounded by a minimalist, warm and comfortable atmosphere. The priority during the design has been none other than offering the maximum possible space for the occupants. The 3.2 meter wheelbase is crucial. The opening of the doors makes it easier to get in and out of the cabin.

The driver’s seat features a retractable control lever that hides when not in use. This concept model embodies Hyundai’s future vision for sustainable mobility. In addition, a system of integrated screens allows you to enjoy a living room experience.

The use of ecological materials is another of the premises that Hyundai has followed when giving life to this concept car. For example, a biological paint has been used on the outside and on the inside it has been chosen renewable as well as recycled materials inside. Wood, bamboo and resin are some of them. In addition, UVC sterilization is activated once the vehicle is free of passengers to leave the cabin free of bacteria and viruses.

The autonomy of the Hyundai Seven Concept exceeds 450 kilometers

The autonomy of the new Hyundai Seven Concept

Hyundai has not given many details about it, but it has highlighted some keys regarding the electric propulsion system. The Seven Concept is designed to achieve a objective autonomy of more than 483 kilometers. Furthermore, by making use of a 350 kW fast charging point you will be able to complete the recharging process from 10 to 80% in about 20 minutes.

When will it hit the market? The future IONIQ 7 will be in a position to storm the market sometime in 2024. This SUV will be in the Hyundai range as a 100% electric alternative to the current Hyundai Santa Fe. That is, it will be framed in the D segment.