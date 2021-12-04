Hyundai Motorsport was the last brand to confirm its commitment to the premier class of the WRC heading into the first season of the new championship era. Therefore, the South Korean firm started development of its hybrid ‘Rally1’ later than M-Sport and Toyota. As if this were not enough, the structure directed by Andrea Adamo carried out the first tests with a test mule based on the World Rally Car with which it has competed in 2021, so we had to wait a few extra weeks to see the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. With everything, the first images of the South Korean prototype were digitally retouched, to the point of not having a trace of the rear view mirrors, side shots and other key details of the car. Maximum secrecy in the WRC.

With the increase in testing of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and thanks to the eyes of the fans, the forms of the South Korean brand’s vehicle were uncovered. In the October and November tests, the i20 N Rally1 could be seen without concealment ‘tricks’, so the ‘Rally1’ showed under the usual camouflage pattern its front and front grill, the aerodynamic attachments, the side air intakes or its rear wing. With everything, the camouflage livery used still allowed to hide some secrets which have now been unveiled in the three-day test that Hyundai Motorsport recently completed in France. In fact, Hyundai allowed the presence of specialized press in this test session, in addition to posting official photos of your new car.

Thierry Neuville, Ott Tänak and Oliver Solberg have been present in this test on asphalt and snow in which the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 has sported a body in pristine white that no longer leaves room for doubts. Andrea Adamo himself recognized that the prototype that has been used in this test session is quite close to the final version following a complete redesign of the transmission housing and various internal components, as well as the rear differential. Although it is true that compared to the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé it has much simpler aerodynamic shapes, without aggressive attachments, canards or wheel arches, the great work of the brand can be seen with the naked eye. In fact, this i20 has a new rear spoiler and diffuser, as well as a new front with respect to the vehicle that rolled in Italy.