Hyundai Motor México seeks to continue connecting with the consumer with digital experiences

Despite market uncertainty, Hyundai Motor de México was the best brand evaluated in the Quality and Reliability study of JD Power; 4 of its models obtained the first place in its segment (compact, basic and medium) and it was positioned in the type ten of sales nationwide with its models: Creta, Tucson and Grand i10.

This, due to its proposal of trust and quality, which respects high standards of equipment, technology, and with the fulfillment of its brand promise, progress for humanity.

Digitization, a market necessity

Despite the fact that Hyundai Motor de México started operations 7 years ago in the country, the pandemic represented a challenge and, as in all industries, the Mark decided to bet on new strategies that adapt to the new lifestyles of consumers and the needs of the market.

When Distributors of Hyundai Motor de México closed their doors, the brand managed to adapt to the new panorama, maintain a participation that could translate into sales, satisfy demand, and attract and serve a new audience through a strategy focused on digital and omnichannel, integrating transmissions of streaming, product content and Hyundai Live.

Its adaptation was so efficient that until the end of November of this year, Hyundai sold 33,981 and maintains a market share of 3.7 percent, what represents a growth of more than 17.7% at the end of November vs 2020; 9 percentage points more than the increase in the industry.

With digital experiences, Hyundai seeks to connect with the consumer

From 2020 and throughout 2021, the brand promoted Hyundai Live from its page hyundai.com.mx to remove physical barriers; a virtual platform that provides a one-to-one digital experience with the consumer, a video chat service that allows you to learn about new launches and make the purchase of models in a on-line.

Through live broadcasts, Hyundai revolutionizes the way of presenting car models and resolving customer concerns in real time, as a presenter broadcasts from a showroom and serve customers during streaming; In addition, this LIVE service was integrated into its 68 distributors and their sites through the Dealer Lead System.

Hyundai Live reached more than 8,515 potential customers; the impact of the strategy on sales was such that, during 2021, it became a crucial brand tool to launch its latest models, the Tucson, Elantra, Creta Grand and Santa Fe.

Thanks to its success, in June 2021, the brand implemented the Hyundai Live Dealer Lead System on the websites of the 68 distributors in the Mexican Republic, to channel its customers with authorized distributors.

With these digital communication strategies, Hyundai Motor de México demonstrates its resilience to move towards innovation at the points of sale with the aim of facilitating the experience and rapprochement with the user. All without forgetting your brand promise of Progress for Humanity.