Hyundai, whose efforts in electric mobility have been reinforced in recent years, would have taken a key step to consolidate its transition. According to a report from The Korea Economic Daily, the South Korean manufacturer will stop the development of internal combustion engines, so they will stop presenting relevant advances in this sector. From the following year will be fully focused on driving their electric car strategy.

The aforementioned medium points out that Hyundai closed combustion engine development division, located in the Namyang Research and Development Center. Park Chung-kook, one of the division’s top managers, sent an email to the employees to report this important event: “Now it is inevitable to convert to electrification. Developing our own engine is a great achievement, but we must change. the system to create a future innovation based on the great asset of the past. “

It was in 1983 when Hyundai began its commitment to the development of its own combustion engines. However, its first engine, the Alpha, saw the light until 1991. In later years they improved their proposal until they became one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world. But nevertheless, the time has changed and more and more companies are aiming for a 100% electrified future.

Hyundai’s key step towards electrification

The news is not entirely surprising. Why? During May of this year, a report from Reuters anticipated that Hyundai plans to focus its resources and efforts on the development of “electric motors, design and improvement of batteries and fuel cells.” Thus, it was a matter of time for Hyundai to say goodbye, now definitively, to innovation in combustion engines.

Researchers from the engine design unit will now work at the electrification design center, while the powertrain development center is in the process of being transformed into a site for electrification testing, it says. The Korea Economic Daily. Hyundai is also expected to get involved in the development of batteries and their technologies.

With a chapter that spanned nearly 40 years closed, Hyundai’s next step will be to devote its full attention to achieving an extremely ambitious goal: become a 100% electrical manufacturer by 2040. Obviously, they also aim to be a sales benchmark in the electric car market. By 2025, also considering Kia sales, they aim to sell one million electric cars globally.