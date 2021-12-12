LaSalud.mx .-With the care and delivery of its treatment to a pediatric patient diagnosed with Hypophosphatemic Rickets, the Institute of Security and Social Services of Government and Municipal Workers of the State of Baja California (ISSSTECALI) becomes a pioneer in the treatment of this disease linked to X chromosome (XLH), consisting of a hereditary, progressive and chronic skeletal disease, characterized by the renal loss of phosphate that causes deficient bone mineralization, reported the director of the Institution, Dr. Dagoberto Valdes Juarez.

Hypophosphatemic Rickets is considered a rare disease, these are those of low prevalence among the population, which occur in less than five people for every 10,000 inhabitants.

This disease is inherited in an X-linked dominant manner, each child has a 50% chance of inheriting XHL, regardless of sex. The patient’s family history is considered for the diagnosis, however, approximately of the 20-30% of cases may arise spontaneously.

For Valdes Juárez, it is a pride that treatments like this are an example of providing cutting-edge services and innovation to protect health and improve the quality of life of the beneficiaries and their families, a situation that he has instructed to reinforce and carry out with great sensitivity the governor teacher Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda.

“We are extremely proud that ISSSTECALI is the first Medical Services Institute to provide this treatment and to know that with this we can change the life of a little girl and her relatives, we are aware that it is necessary to reinforce the mechanisms of access to therapies that guarantee the health and quality of life of patients and that has distinguished our Institute since its creation”Expressed the CEO.

ISSSTECALI was created in 1958 and since its creation it has established itself as an efficient, avant-garde and accessible Institution for its beneficiaries, which addresses their medical challenges supported by state-of-the-art technologies and with innovation as the guiding principle, concluded the official.

DZ