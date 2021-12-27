Podcasts are becoming more and more common as a communication tool, and HyperX gives us some advice on organization, structure, and technology.

Not so many years ago, those who loved the radio format found it very difficult to fulfill their dream of being part of such a project. Getting to traditional radio was very complicated and to put together something homemade, you not only had to generate a considerable investment, but you also dealt with the difficulty of generating an audience. Nowadays, and for a few years, the podcast format allows anyone with a PC and a microphone to make their own programs and make them reach an unthinkable number of people thanks to platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, iVoox, Podomatic or so many others. For this, HyperX wants to give you some tips so that you can become a podcaster using their products.

The first step: define the goal of your podcast

It is important that you keep in mind what the objective of your podcast is, what you want to communicate and where you want to go with it. In this way you can keep your purpose as aligned as possible and the content offered will be more attractive to your audience.

Shaping it: choosing a theme

Choosing a topic to generate your content is undoubtedly one of the fundamental points. It will help you focus and make content much more concrete that generates interest in a specific audience. Surround yourself with people who have the same desire as you.

Organization is essential: scheduling and other production details of your podcast

Organizing the schedules, days of recording, editing and launching of your materials, will generate in your audience a sense of belonging and a simple way to be updated with your content. In addition, it will help you keep your schedule more organized and thus achieve greater productivity, which will be directly reflected in your program.

Script and structure of each topic to be discussed

Keeping an order and control of the points that you will address in each episode will help you to be able to flow more naturally when recording, express your ideas more clearly, be able to investigate and deepen the topic to be developed.

The machinery: prepare the technical details for your podcast

Running a successful podcast requires several factors to be in balance; While we’ve already mentioned the need for a creative concept, good schedule, and sustained delivery to keep fans engaged, none of them are as important as having the right mic for the job. No matter how great the discussions, content or stories are, no one wants to hear an hour of speeches that don’t sound right, so give your fans and your work the audio quality they deserve with it. HyperX QuadCast.

This microphone records at a 48kHz / 16-bit sample rate, matching and even exceeding professional recording standards in the music industry. Everyone’s voice is different, but with a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response and -36dB sensitivity (1V / Pa at 1kHz), you can be sure your recordings will be crystal clear regardless of what’s happening in your environment.

Remember that an amazing podcast deserves an equally stellar microphone, so if you’re starting a podcast from scratch or want to take your quality to new heights, the HyperX QuadCast is a great choice. To know more about HyperX and their news, you can enter their website or follow them on their networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

