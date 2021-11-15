HyperX QuadCast - Ideal audio quality and versatility for ASMR content

We always say that HyperX products stand out for their quality and comfort, but today we are going to talk about the versatility of the QuadCast, focusing on the ASMR.

The ASMR, or Autonomous Meridian Sensory Response, if we translate its acronym from English, It is a modality, a way of making content that became popular not long ago, thanks to different content creators on Twitch. Obviously, in a short time this spread to the different platforms and became a center of attraction for many. The ASMR It proposes relaxing the mind and being able to fall asleep as the main objectives. HyperX tells us, then, why the QuadCast is the perfect microphone for this content.

If you do not know what we are talking about or are not familiar with the content, you can search for it within Twitch or visit different channels on Youtube, such as Myaling ASMR or Latte ASMR, just to give two examples. There is absolutely everything. It can range from relaxing content, from the gastronomic to the suggestive.

Particularly, ASMR creates a tingling sensation leading to sensory euphoria. It is something difficult to explain for those who enjoy this modality, but, as we said before, what is sought is, mainly, relaxation through the auditory climate that generates the punctuality of the sounds that are emitted. In this sense, we find several different types of ASMR that can be listed.

WHISPER: is the modality within the ASMR That started all this movement. The idea is to replicate that tickling sensation, so personal and intimate, generated by the fact that someone speaks into your ear. Many streamers have long IRL sessions speaking quietly, or even many others often read stories or magazines.

For this, the dynamic range of the microphone is key, needing a good sensitivity so as not to turn off the sound and to be able to capture low frequencies. In this regard, the QuadCast handles a sensitivity of -36dB (1V / Pa at 1kHz) in a range of 20Hz-20kHz.

ROLEPLAY: this modality tries to emulate different everyday situations, where the strong point is in the sounds that move towards or away from the microphone, to generate distance and depth, as well as the fact of being able to switch from one ear to the other. The possibility of QuadCast Being able to pick up sound through stereo, omni, cardioid, and bidirectional polar patterns is the key.

Putting it in stereo mode, the microphone will pick up the sound as a binaural image, and it will allow to generate said context.

EAT: It is one of the most controversial modalities, if you will. It is worth clarifying, at this point, that ASMR does not give everyone the same pleasure in general. What many people find relaxing, many others find it nervous or reluctant. And listening to someone eat, with a huge depth of field and the focus on the sound of food being crushed by the teeth, is not something that gives everyone pleasure.

But for those who like this modality, the QuadCast not only does it bring an arm for the microphone that is ideal and very necessary to be able to attract it to us, rather, the pop filter will be necessary to avoid generating annoying noises that have nothing to do with the proposal.

DELICATE SOUNDS: it is perhaps the modality that is proposed to be more extrasensory. In it, the distinction and repeatability of punctual and very marked sounds is what draws attention. Turning books or magazines pages, tearing or crumpling papers, hitting nails or scratching different surfaces … The important thing, whatever the element we use, is to be able to transport the listener or viewer directly to that sound, almost allowing them to visualize it in their brain.

For this, the QuadCast from HyperX it captures a high sampling frequency of 48 kHz / 16-bit, to be able to give a great definition and nuance to each one of the sounds, and that does not generate an auditory ball that cuts with the search.

CONCENTRATION: Just as many use YouTube playlists with lofi music to focus, others use the ASMR, whatever its modality and whatever the experience it generates. For this, it is key not to break with the harmony that is generated, not to interrupt with the climates with annoying noises.

QuadCast it comes with an anti-vibration mount with bungee cord suspension, which allows the microphone not to take foreign sounds and reproduce them. What’s more, Gain control setting allows you to set the sensitivity of the gain control to perfectly suit your environment.

To know more about HyperX and their news, you can enter their site Web or follow them on their networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

