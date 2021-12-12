AIC Hotel Group and HyperX join forces to create the HyperX Gaming Lounge, the first exclusive video game lounge within the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Know the details in this note!

As time passes, and at a frenetic pace, gaming has become a facet of the world of entertainment that is increasingly present in the lives of young and old. During the last years the events were growing along with the possibilities of being able to enjoy this world. In Mexico, the hotel group par excellence AIC Hotel Group, partnered with HyperX to give shape and life to what they called HyperX Gaming Lounge, the first resort arcade for those traveling to the Mexican Caribbean.

The exclusive lounge HyperX Gaming Lounge opened its doors days ago in the renowned Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Alliance Connection, one of the strongest promotion agencies in the country, was in charge of creating the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya with the premise of giving an interactive lounge for guests.

“The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya brings a unique value to the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel, Riviera Maya goes beyond serving children and adolescents. The world of gaming and esports has grown exponentially in recent years and we are delighted to be at the forefront of our industry.“, He said Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing for AIC Hotel Group.

With a futuristic and minimalist design, the HyperX Gaming Lounge It is decorated with geometric figures with the specific idea of ​​creating an environment where the player feels completely immersed in the experience, according to the designers. Of course, the living room features high-performance computers, state-of-the-art consoles with the most popular games, a virtual reality center and all HyperX products, to offer the best experience, providing quality, comfort and durability.

On the other hand, a key part of the equipment was also the choice of peripherals to accompany the design. In terms of audio, inside the HyperX Gaming Lounge we can find the Cloud Orbit S, with 3D audio technology; and the CloudX Stinger Core, the perfect entry-level headset for the Xbox gamer. We can also enjoy the keyboard with mechanical switches Alloy Origins, gaming mouse Pulsefire Surge RGB with pinpoint precision and mouse pads HyperX Fury S Pro.

“We are excited to jointly create a customizable gaming experience for leisure travelers with a great product and service partner in the travel industry. The HyperX experience at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya provides gaming tourists of all ages an on-site gaming getaway that is fun and relaxing.“, Explained Wendy lecot, director of strategic alliances of HyperX.

In this way, and to provide a complete experience, the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya It will not only be the first exclusive place for events, tournaments and pure entertainment, but it will also be the key point to make the Hard Rock Hotel the place of choice to host HyperX influencers and others from around the world. The entrance to the HyperX gaming lounge is for children over 10 years old and is open all week from 2 pm to 12 am

To know more about HyperX and their news, you can enter their website or follow them on their networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. If you want to know more about him Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, they can do it on their website.

Share it with whoever you want